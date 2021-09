The artists were amazing, the venue was great and the staff/security on the night lovely and friendly. Well done to the organiser, all in all a great night. My only gripe which is nothing to do with the event is people talking really loudly while the artists are on stage. It's just rude. Why pay money to see artists if you can't even watch, listen and respect how challenging it must be in a small venue when people are talking loudly and appearing not interested.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO