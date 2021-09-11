CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CatholicU Remembers September 11, 20 Years Later

catholic.edu
 7 days ago

The Catholic University community came together in a two-part memorial for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. On September 10, the Office of Military and Veteran Student Services held a memorial ceremony in conjunction with Campus Ministry, College Republicans, College Democrats, Young Americans for Freedom, and the three units that Catholic University is affiliated with: the Air Force ROTC Detachment 130, the National Capital Region Naval ROTC Battalion, and the Hoya Army ROTC Battalion. The ceremony included a joint color guard of all three ROTC units and remarks by Stephan Murphy, the Director of Military and Veteran Student Services who is an Afghan war veteran and current Army reservist.

catholic.edu

Catholic University Celebrates National Migration Week

September 20 officially kicks off National Migration Week. The week long event (Sept. 20 -26) is an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, immigrants, refugees, children, and victims and survivors of human trafficking. The week will lead to the Vatican’s celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR), which falls on the last Sunday of September. The theme for this year’ WDMR is “Towards an ever wider ‘WE’” to indicate a common journey for the world. In his letter announcing this year’s theme, Pope Franics emphasizes “this focus calls on us to ensure that after all this, we will think no longer in terms of ‘them’ and ‘those,’ but only us” (Fratelli tutti, no. 35).
Caught in Southie

Remembering 9/11 – 20 years later

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Here are some ways to honor and remember. Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials will honor victims who died at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in a field in rural Pennsylvania via a mix of pre-recorded and in-person events. You can watch starting at 8:30am on Saturday on the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund website.
scstudentmedia.com

9/11- Remembering and Reflecting 20 Years Later

20 years full of memorials, church services, parades, moments of silence. Two decades of raw photos burned into memories, and the audio of voices crying to loved ones telling them to stay strong without them, that they love them so dearly. Social media posts flood the internet throughout the day...
wmfe.org

Intersection: Remembering September 11th, 20 Years Later; US Withdrawal From Afghanistan; Helping Veterans Deal With Invisible Wounds Of War

On Saturday America marks 20 years since 9/11. Survivors and families of the victims continue to tell the stories of those who died that day. For Anthony Gardner, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center, now it’s more important than ever to teach the history of 9-11 and celebrate the legacy of those who lost their lives.
unm.edu

Lobos invited to celebrate Constitution Day

Lobos are invited to join others across the country and the National Constitution Center for a Constitution Day Celebration. Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, is an American holiday honoring the day 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the United States Constitution. This historic date was Sept. 17, 1787.
thedrive

C-130s Operate From A Wyoming Highway To Train To Fight Against A Major Adversary

The Hercules took to the road in Wyoming recently as the Air Force increasingly embraces austere basing operations. A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules airlifter landed on and then took off from a four-lane highway in rural Wyoming recently in the latest roadway landing exercise to take place in the United States. The maneuvers, which follow a previous drill conducted on a strip of Michigan highway last month, involving A-10 Warthog attack jets and C-146 Wolfhound special operations transports, reflect the service’s renewed interest in ways to operate in high-threat environments where access to conventional runways may be impossible, or at least greatly reduced.
rpi.edu

Honoring the Constitution

Happy Constitution Day! Today at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, we’re honoring the document that established the framework of our government. Constitution Day was first signed into law in 2004 to commemorate one of the most influential documents in our nation’s history. Check out some fun facts about the Constitution, which was...
The Independent

Some faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, some faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement.Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to “pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science.”“No clergy...
KARE 11

Remembering 9/11, 20 years later

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Minnesotans share their stories from the day that changed America.
Fox News

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Often referred to as 9/11, the events of this day in 2001 permanently altered history. Nearly 3,000 people died as the result of a group of terrorists launching coordinated attacks against the U.S. by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pa. in what became America’s most deadly terrorist attack. However, the heroism shown by both everyday citizens and first responders on 9/11 will never be forgotten.
WPRI

Remembering 9/11: Twenty Years Later

It’s one of the darkest days in American history. Thousands of lives lost, landmarks destroyed, and the course of history changed forever. In our special presentation below, we mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. You’ll hear from local people who lost loved ones, a photojournalist who witnessed the aftermath firsthand, and veterans banding together for support as we reflect on the lasting impact of that tragic day.
CRANSTON, RI

