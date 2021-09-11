CatholicU Remembers September 11, 20 Years Later
The Catholic University community came together in a two-part memorial for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. On September 10, the Office of Military and Veteran Student Services held a memorial ceremony in conjunction with Campus Ministry, College Republicans, College Democrats, Young Americans for Freedom, and the three units that Catholic University is affiliated with: the Air Force ROTC Detachment 130, the National Capital Region Naval ROTC Battalion, and the Hoya Army ROTC Battalion. The ceremony included a joint color guard of all three ROTC units and remarks by Stephan Murphy, the Director of Military and Veteran Student Services who is an Afghan war veteran and current Army reservist.communications.catholic.edu
