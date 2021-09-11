Pirates Split Final Day of Cesar Chavez Tourney

The Ventura College men's water polo team concluded its weekend at the Cesar Chavez Tournament at Southwestern College by splitting a pair of games in Chula Vista. VC allowed a late rally by San Diego Mesa in the first contest of the day, falling 12-10 before rebounding to defeat the host Jaguars 16-12. Zane Herman had six goals in the two games while Janson Cunningham and Andre Galvez each netted five scores. Mariano Galvez recorded 18 saves in the cage for VC (3-2).