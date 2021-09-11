CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, CA

Pirates Split Final Day of Cesar Chavez Tourney

vcweplayhard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventura College men's water polo team concluded its weekend at the Cesar Chavez Tournament at Southwestern College by splitting a pair of games in Chula Vista. VC allowed a late rally by San Diego Mesa in the first contest of the day, falling 12-10 before rebounding to defeat the host Jaguars 16-12. Zane Herman had six goals in the two games while Janson Cunningham and Andre Galvez each netted five scores. Mariano Galvez recorded 18 saves in the cage for VC (3-2).

vcweplayhard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Ventura, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy