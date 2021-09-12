CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

College Football (9/11): Iowa wins Cy-Hawk again, Nebraska rolls

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State, Nebraska rolled to 2-1, UNI caught fire late and Kansas State won in Saturday's college football action. Iowa (2-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Iowa took the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the sixth consecutive year, doing so this time with a 27-17 win. The Hawkeyes had only 173 yards of offense, but forced four turnovers, including two interceptions from Matt Hankins. Jack Campbell recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and Tyler Goodson rushed for a score. Spencer Petras connected with Charlie Jones for a score and Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak drilled two field goals. Breece Hall ran for a score in Iowa State's loss.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

