MLB

Betts homers on 4-RBI night, Dodgers beat Padres 5-4

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres 5-4. The Dodgers remain 2 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. Betts drove in four of the Dodgers’ five runs. He had a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 2-0. Walker Buehler improved to 14-3 for the Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, his 38th of the season which leads the National League. It tied the game in the fourth. Chris Paddock took the loss for San Diego.

kion546.com

