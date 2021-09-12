CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Pope urges Hungary to be more open to needy outsiders

By Philip Pullella, Gergely Szakacs
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Sunday that Hungary could preserve its Christian roots while opening up to the needy, an apparent response to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stand that Muslim immigration could destroy its heritage.

Francis was in Hungary for an unusually short stay that underlined differences with the anti-immigrant Orban, his political opposite.

Closing a Church congress with a Mass for tens of thousands of people in central Budapest, Francis used the imagery of a cross to show that something as deeply rooted as religious belief did not exclude a welcoming attitude.

"The cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be well-rooted, it also raises and extends its arms towards everyone," he said in his remarks after the Mass.

"The cross urges us to keep our roots firm, but without defensiveness; to draw from the wellsprings, opening ourselves to the thirst of the men and women of our time," he said at the end of the open-air Mass, which Orban attended with his wife.

"My wish is that you be like that: grounded and open, rooted and considerate," the pope said.

Francis has often denounced what he sees as a resurgence of nationalist and populist movements, and has called for European unity, and criticised countries that try to solve the migration crisis with unilateral or isolationist actions.

Orban, by contrast, told the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia last week the only solution to migration was for the European Union to "give all rights back to the nation state".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Otd7f_0btcqmlr00
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives in Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The pope has called for migrants to be welcomed and integrated to tackle what he has called Europe's "demographic winter". Orban said in Slovenia that today's migrants "are all Muslims" and that only "the traditional Christian family policy can help us out of that demographic crisis."

Francis, 84, whospent only about seven hours in Budapest, met Orban and President Janos Ader at the start of his visit.

The Vatican said the meeting which was also attended by the Vatican's top two diplomats and a Hungarian cardinal, lasted about 40 minutes and was cordial.

"I asked Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish," Orban said on Facebook. Hungarian news agency MTI said Orban gave Francis a facsimile of a letter that 13th century King Bela IV sent to Pope Innocent IV asking for help in fighting the Tartars.

Later on Sunday Francis arrived in Slovakia, where he will stay much longer, visiting four cities before returning to Rome on Wednesday.

The brevity of his Budapest stay has prompted diplomats and Catholic media to suggest the pope is giving priority to Slovakia, in effect snubbing Hungary. read more

The Vatican has called the Budapest visit a "spiritual pilgrimage". Orban's office has said comparisons with the Slovakia leg would be "misleading".

The trip is the pope's first since undergoing major surgery in July. Francis told reporters on the plane taking him to Budapest that he was "feeling fine".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Axios

Pope criticizes use of the cross as a political symbol

Pope Francis warned against using the cross as a symbol for partisan means on Tuesday during his trip to Slovakia, saying it shouldn't be reduced to a political or status symbol, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Pope Francis has a habit of speaking more critically about a...
IMMIGRATION
Public Radio International PRI

Pope Francis wraps up Hungary-Slovakia trip

Pope Francis made headlines on his trip to Hungary and Slovakia this week. Commenting on Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, Pope Francis said he would still provide them their communion rights. The World’s Carol Hills spoke with reporter Inés San Martín from the Catholic news site Crux about the pope’s trip.
WORLD
The Independent

Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

Pope Francis urged Slovakians on Wednesday to look out for the neediest among them as he ended his first post-surgery trip with a huge open-air Mass that drew tens of thousands of people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Cheering, maskless crowds lined Francis’ motorcade route through Sastin, 15 kilometers (about 10 miles) from Slovakia’s western border, and they were rewarded with a slow-moving popemobile jaunt and a smiling, waving Francis as he arrived at the vast field.Organizers said 45,000 people had preregistered to attend, showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination to receive a barcode that gave them entry to the site....
RELIGION
Washington Post

The Holy Father Has A Message For Viktor Orban

The ruler of Hungary and self-appointed defender of Christendom informed the Holy See that he was determined to save European civilization by keeping out those ominous aliens coming from the east. The pope, in the Hungarian’s view, was underestimating this threat and should offer his support. This is the gist...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Reuters

Pope, in Slovakia, says don't exploit religion for politics

PRESOV, Slovakia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in...
IMMIGRATION
Arkansas Online

Pope soothes wounds in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Pope Francis honored Slovakian Holocaust victims and atoned for Christian complicity in wartime crimes as he sought to promote reconciliation Monday in a country where a Catholic priest was president of a Nazi puppet state that deported tens of thousands of its Jews. "Your history is our...
RELIGION
talesbuzz.com

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants during Central Europe tour. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia's excluded Roma

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday urged Slovakia’s Roma to integrate better into the mainstream as he met with the country’s most socially excluded minority group, who have long suffered discrimination, marginalization and poverty. But in some ways Francis’ visit to the Lunik IX settlement in Kosice brought...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Church#Mass#European#The Bled Strategic Forum#The European Union#Muslims#Hungarian#Mti#Tartars#Catholic
IBTimes

Pope Calls For 'Integration' For Poverty-stricken Slovak Roma

Pope Francis on Tuesday visited a dilapidated housing estate inhabited by ethnic Roma in eastern Slovakia, calling for "integration" for the marginalised community. The 84-year-old Argentine pontiff, who is on his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, often calls for assistance to the world's poorest communities. After...
RELIGION
104.1 WIKY

Pope calls out prejudice as he meets Roma in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned prejudice and discrimination against Europe’s Roma people during a visit to one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. Francis, 84, arrived at the bleak Lunik IX settlement on the outskirts of...
RELIGION
Arkansas Online

Pope pays Hungary delicate visit

After meeting privately on Sunday with Hungary's Viktor Orban, the far-right autocrat who has championed a vision of a closed-door Europe, Pope Francis took the stage in front of tens of thousands and called on the country to "extend its arms toward everyone." "My wish is that you be like...
RELIGION
kelo.com

In Hungary, pope says anti-Semitism ‘fuse’ must not be allowed to burn

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Pope Francis called on Sunday for vigilance against a rise in anti-Semitism, saying during a brief trip to Hungary this was a “fuse that must not be allowed to burn.”. The pope arrived in Hungary early on Sunday for an unusually short visit underlining differences with his...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Rome, IT
kdal610.com

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that will underline differences https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brief-pope-stop-hungary-underlines-differences-with-pm-orban-2021-09-09 with nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, will spend only seven hours in the capital Budapest to close an international Roman Catholic meeting before moving on to...
RELIGION
BBC

Pope warns of anti-Semitism as he visits Hungary

Pope Francis has warned the threat of anti-Semitism is "still lurking" in Europe, during a brief trip to Hungary. He was speaking after meeting Hungary's populist and anti-immigrant PM Viktor Orban, with whom he has stark differences on the issue of refugees. Mr Orban has also been accused of an...
RELIGION
Boston Globe

In Orban’s Hungary, Pope urges bishops to embrace diversity

BUDAPEST — Pope Francis used his short time in Budapest Sunday to urge his bishops to embrace diversity and send a message to the country’s hard-right, anti-migrant leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, that God is not a strongman who silences enemies and that religious roots, while vital for a country, also allow it to open up and extend “its arms toward everyone.”
RELIGION
WSOC Charlotte

Pope heads to Orban's Hungary at start of 4-day Europe trip

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Pope Francis is making a quick trip to Hungary in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, celebrating a Mass and meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing, anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis’ call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis...
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

181K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy