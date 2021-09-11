Syracuse Couldn’t Make it Two in a Row, Fell to Rutgers in Home Opener
Syracuse dropped its home opener to Rutgers 17-7. The first half was a stalemate, literally. It was 0-0 heading into the second. In part that’s thanks to how well the SU defense played, but also because the offense couldn’t gain any sort of momentum. Whether it was penalties, a fumble, or a QB change, something was always getting in the way of SU and consistent offense. Here are the biggest takeaways from today’s Syracuse loss:orangefizz.net
Comments / 0