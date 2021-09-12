Workers have the upper hand on wages — for now
The U.S. labor market is increasingly mysterious. Economists are split on whether this an exceptionally good time to get hired or not. The data just confuses the issue more. This was highlighted by Wednesday’s U.S. job openings data, which showed available positions surging to a record 10.9 million in July. If there are so many potential opportunities to work, it’s unclear why millions of former workers remain out of the labor market.www.nny360.com
