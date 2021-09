We all know the birds and the bees are important for pollination, and we often notice them in gardens and parks. But what about flies?. Flies are the second most common type of pollinator, so perhaps we should all be taught about the bees, the flies and then the birds. While we know animals may see color differently, little was known about how fly pollination shapes the types of flowers we can find in nature.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO