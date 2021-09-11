CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Governor Hochul Proposes Legislation to Allow National Guard Members to Qualify as Veterans Under New York State Law

ny.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitation to Honor National Guard Members for their Service on 9/11 is Available Here. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed legislation that would allow National Guard members to qualify as veterans under New York State law. Governor Hochul has also issued a Citation honoring members of the New York National Guard for their exemplary service both during and after the events of September 11, 2001.

www.governor.ny.gov

Comments / 0

Kathy Hochul
#The National Guard#State Law#9 11#Citation
