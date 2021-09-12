CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Frank happy with Brentford’s start to Premier League life despite loss to Brighton

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EGQn_0btcma2J00

Thomas Frank has declared himself happy with Brentford’s start to life in the Premier League despite a 1-0 loss at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard struck in the 90th minute to give the Seagulls all three points in the capital and end the newly-promoted side’s unbeaten run in the top flight.

An opening-day win over Arsenal was followed up with away points at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before Brighton made Brentford pay for a lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

“Definitely I am happy with the start overall. What I am most pleased about is that if you look at the first four games, we have consistently good performances,” Frank said.

“Yes there are things we want to improve and do a little bit better, a bit of the offensive game, a bit of the defensive game.

“But we have consistent, high-level performances. The Arsenal game we won fair and square. The last three games I think if there should be a narrow winner, it should be us if you look at all the games and the stats.

“It’s extremely positive and what we need to keep throughout the season.”

Bryan Mbeumo was guilty of not taking his chances against Brighton, curling off target twice in the space of 60 seconds in the first half and rifling another effort wide late in the opening 45.

The Frenchman combined impressively with strike partner Ivan Toney and his manager knows it is only a matter of time before he opens his account in the Premier League.

“I felt Bryan and Ivan looked really good together. They were linking up well, combining off each other and we can go long if we want but also combine around the box,” Frank added.

“That is promising and I am sure you know Bryan’s first goal in the Premier League will just be around the corner.

“We just need to continue. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

Trossard’s goal made it three wins out of four for Brighton, who had to wait until January and their 19th game to achieve that feat last season.

It was the Belgian’s first goal of the campaign and sparked wild scenes in the away end where the Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom was present.

The versatile attacker told the club’s website: “It was a special way to win the game, especially to score in the last minute, the emotions took over.

“It’s a brilliant win for us. It was really tough as Brentford are a really good side – they haven’t lost a game in the Premier League until now.

“We dug in as a team, we fought for the ball and we wanted to get the clean sheet. It’s really important for the confidence of the team and I think everyone was brilliant.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank questions Man Utd Ronaldo hype: He's 36

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has questioned the hype around Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United. Frank isn't convinced Ronaldo - at 36 - will make the impact many are predicting following his arrival from Juventus. The Dane said, "The wild thing is that he is 36 years old. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

No new worries for Thomas Frank as Marc Cucurella ready for Brighton debut

Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton. Defender Frank Onyeka is back in training following his positive Covid-19 test, but Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) both continue their recovery. The Bees signed free...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank calls on Brentford fans to help make new stadium ‘a fortress’

Thomas Frank wants Brentford fans to recreate the electric atmosphere which helped beat Arsenal on the opening night of the new Premier League season when Brighton head to the Community Stadium.The Bees have impressed what is a first top-flight campaign since 1946/47.Albeit depleted by a Covid-19 outbreak, Arsenal were dispatched 2-0 in front of the television cameras, with Frank taking his squad on a lap of appreciation at full-time to celebrate their promotion as play-off winners.After battling to draws away at first Crystal Palace and then Aston Villa before the international break, Frank is looking forward to more home comforts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Brighton clash can be inspiration for clubs through English football pyramid

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says their clash with Brighton will be a landmark game for English football. The two teams have previously met in League One and Two. "It is important to have relegation and promotion, it is a big part of the sport and what we are playing for, trying to win, to achieve something – and also in some cases try to avoid something," said Frank.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
The Independent

Thomas Frank bracing Brentford for ‘toughest opponent’ so far against Brighton

Thomas Frank feels Brentford must be prepared for their “toughest opponent” yet in their first Premier League campaign as they welcome Brighton to the Brentford Community Stadium.The Bees host the Seagulls on Saturday looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten start before the international break.Having marked their return to the top flight for the first time since the 1946/47 season with a memorable 2-0 home win over Arsenal on the opening night, Brentford earned away draws at Aston Villa and then Crystal Palace to sit 10th.However, Brighton, who finished 16th last season, have also enjoyed a decent start with six points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank insists confidence intact after Brighton defeat

Thomas Frank insists Brentford's confidence hasn't been dented by Saturday's late loss to Brighton. The Bees suffered heartbreaking 1-0 loss after Leandro Trossard scored in the 90th minute. "Definitely I am happy with the start overall," manager Frank said. "What I am most pleased about is that if you look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton's Gray up for Premier League award

Everton's Demarai Gray has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for August after an outstanding start with his new club. The 25-year-old summer signing has scored two goals in an unbeaten start to the season for Rafael Bentiz's side, which has yielded seven points from three games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Cucurella hoping to become Premier League stalwart with Brighton

Brighton's Marc Cucurella is hoping that he can become a mainstay in the Premier League for years to come. The deadline day signing, who arrived from Getafe on deadline day, was a long-term target for the Albion. The Spanish fullback, who can also play as a wing-back, cannot wait to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Aston Villa#Seagulls#Arsenal#Frenchman#Belgian
chatsports.com

Arsene Wenger bizarrely claims Arsenal are in 'GOOD SHAPE' despite making worst ever Premier League start without scoring a single goal... as legendary former Gunners boss says club has 'potential'

Arsene Wenger once masterminded Arsenal to an unbeaten league season but despite his old club's catastrophic form, he still believes they're in 'good shape.'. The Invincibles coach oversaw some tough times in N5 but nothing compares to the disaster of Mikel Arteta's reign. The Gunners finished eighth last season and have no points, nor goals, three games into the new Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton

Perhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl happy despite winless start

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted with the way they've started the season. After defeat at Everton on the opening day, Hasenhuttl's men held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at St Mary's, before battling back to snatch a share of the spoils at the death in a dramatic 2-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Brentford’s Onyeka available to face Brighton

The 23-year-old Nigeria international missed the team’s last game against Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Frank Onyeka will be available for selection when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The 23-year-old Nigeria forward, who joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for the fourth matchweek season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is here and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Brentford vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Two of the surprise packages of the Premier League season so far will butt heads on Saturday when Brentford and Brighton square off. The newly-promoted hosts have avoided defeat in their first three matches and come into this one on the back of a hard-fought draw with Aston Villa which left them tenth in the league table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

United's Premier League squad confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest addition following his sensational return from Juventus and, as has been well documented, he is wearing the no.7 shirt with Edinson Cavani switching to the no.21 vacated by Daniel James, in the wake of the Wales international's switch to Leeds United. The rules state that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy