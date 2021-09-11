CITY OF HUDSON OAKS PUBLIC H...

Pursuant to Section 43.062 of the Texas Local Government, you are hereby noticed of the intent of the City of Hudson Oaks to annex approximately 1.671 acres of land, being more particularly described as: 3201 Inspiration Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas, being approximately 0.591 acres described as the East 140 feet of Lot 11, Block 1, Oakridge Addition, Parker County, Texas, Volume 263, Page(s) 627, Parker County, Texas, and, 206 Inspiration Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas, being approximately 1.08 acres described as part of Lot 6, Block 1, Oakridge Addition, Parker County, Texas, Volume 263, Page 262, Parker County, Texas, as depicted on the map viewable on the City’s web site, (www.hudsonoaks.com). Copies of the map of the areas proposed for voluntary annexation are also available at City Hall, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas 76087.