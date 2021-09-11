CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker County, TX

CITY OF HUDSON OAKS PUBLIC H...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Pursuant to Section 43.062 of the Texas Local Government, you are hereby noticed of the intent of the City of Hudson Oaks to annex approximately 1.671 acres of land, being more particularly described as: 3201 Inspiration Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas, being approximately 0.591 acres described as the East 140 feet of Lot 11, Block 1, Oakridge Addition, Parker County, Texas, Volume 263, Page(s) 627, Parker County, Texas, and, 206 Inspiration Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas, being approximately 1.08 acres described as part of Lot 6, Block 1, Oakridge Addition, Parker County, Texas, Volume 263, Page 262, Parker County, Texas, as depicted on the map viewable on the City’s web site, (www.hudsonoaks.com). Copies of the map of the areas proposed for voluntary annexation are also available at City Hall, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks, Texas 76087.

marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Parker County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Brock, TX
Weatherford, TX
Government
City
Parker, TX
Parker County, TX
Government
City
Hudson Oaks, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakridge Addition#The City Commission
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy