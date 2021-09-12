Tom's Takes: Adrian Martinez is finally making plays for Nebraska

Check out Tom Shatel's three takes following the Huskers' win over Buffalo. 1. When you get called for an illegal forward pass on an option, that means Oklahoma Week is off to a rough start. What a bizarre finish to a pretty mundane game. Why was Buffalo going for field goals, down 21-3 and 28-3? Why was Buffalo calling timeouts? Why was Scott Frost going for the throat with the deep pass with five minutes left? Why was Frost calling an option play inside one minute then trying to kick a field goal rather than hand off and get out of there?