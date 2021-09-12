CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nebraska-Buffalo: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

By Gavin Struve World-Herald staff writer
HuskerExtra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's victory over Buffalo. The running backs couldn’t find any momentum until the second half, so Nebraska’s fourth-year quarterback provided a spark. He turned a pair of would-be sacks into a 71-yard run and a 27-yard completion, the former sparking Nebraska’s first score. He finished with 354 total yards and two touchdown passes on 19 attempts. After a rough opener at Illinois, Martinez should be heading to Oklahoma, then into Big Ten play, with some needed self-confidence.

huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma Sooners: Lincoln Riley high on Adrian Martinez, expects Nebraska Huskers' best

Lincoln Riley expects Nebraska's best shot when the Huskers roll into Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this weekend to take on the third-ranked Sooners, who are a heavy favorite despite Scott Frost's team showing signs of life in recent weeks. Saturday's meeting is the first between the two programs since 2010 and is the first taste of the former Big 12 rivalry for Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nebraska Buffalo#Lincoln#Huskers#Nu#Blackshirts#Bulls#Lsu
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Linked To The USC Football Job

Just over 24 hours ago, one of the most attractive jobs in college football opened when USC announced it parted ways with head coach Clay Helton. Every time a job like USC opens, big-name coaches have their names tossed in the ring as a potential successor. Whether there’s an actual connection or just an agent doing his best for his client, plenty of names have already been tossed around.
NFL
FanSided

Pete Carroll responds to possibility of leaving Seahawks for USC

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a magical tenure with USC football. Would he leave Seattle to go back to the Trojans?. When USC fired Clay Helton, the first thing on the mind of the college football world was who might replace him. In fact, almost immediately after the news...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
HuskyMaven

What Helton's Ouster Means to the Huskies, Rest of the Pac-12

Two games into a new college football season, USC fired coach Clay Helton and sent a clear message from Seattle to Tucson — the stakes have never been higher in the Pac-12 Conference. Consider that the league has an aggressive new commissioner in George Kliavkoff rather than the reactionary Larry...
SEATTLE, WA
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy