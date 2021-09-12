Sandra Mayerchak 1946 -2021
AVON PARK, Fla. — Sandra Santor Mayerchak, 74, of Avon Park, Fla., formerly of Youngstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Youngstown, attended St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School and graduated in 1966. Sandy worked for many years caring for the sick in a variety of positions, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association, and in Dr. Kline’s office in Youngstown, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Nappi’s Dialysis Center, Jefferson Geriatric Center, Manor Care in Cleveland while living in Ashtabula, Manor Care in Tampa, Home Health Care and St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she retired with over 45 years of caring for patients. After retirement she spent seven years at Hillsborough Community college, where she was an educator of future nurses.www.vindy.com
