CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Bryson 65th Anniversary

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry and Naomi are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 8th, 1956 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stowe, PA. They are members of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. Barry retired from Armstrong World Industries. Naomi retired from St. Joseph Hospital. They have three children: Jay is married to Margaret (Commins) of Charlotte, NC, James Bryson is married to Ann (Brubaker) of Lancaster, PA, and Susan Bryson of Lancaster. They have 6 grandchildren- Emily, Carter, Andrew, Caroline, Annemarie and Emma.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Society
City
Stowe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Joseph Hospital
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy