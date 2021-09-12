Bryson 65th Anniversary
Barry and Naomi are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 8th, 1956 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stowe, PA. They are members of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. Barry retired from Armstrong World Industries. Naomi retired from St. Joseph Hospital. They have three children: Jay is married to Margaret (Commins) of Charlotte, NC, James Bryson is married to Ann (Brubaker) of Lancaster, PA, and Susan Bryson of Lancaster. They have 6 grandchildren- Emily, Carter, Andrew, Caroline, Annemarie and Emma.lancasteronline.com
