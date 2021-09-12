CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, PA

Blackbird - Ober Weddings

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWere married on July 17, 2021, by Jeremy Schmoel at Speedwell Heights Church in Lititz, PA. Lauren is the daughter of Dr. David and Boni Ober. She is a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and Wheaton College. She is completing her master's in Applied Behavior Analysis at Penn State University and working at Vista Autism Services. Ethan is the son of Dr. Tegan and Karen Blackbird. He is a graduate of Mason Dixon Homeschool and Belmont University. He is currently working as the IT Support Specialist at the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The couple resides in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lititz, PA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheaton College#Belmont University#Blackbird Ober#Speedwell Heights Church#Elizabethtown High School#Penn State University#Vista Autism Services#Mason Dixon Homeschool#The It Support Specialist
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy