Rapid Recap: No. 14 USC dominated in ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford

HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to talk about all things Hawkeyes, especially on the offensive end. How can Spencer Petras get it going? What's the key to getting Tyrone Tracy the ball? What are some different things that Brian Ferentz and the offensive staff can try to get things going? Will Iowa solve the offensive line issues? The HawkeyeInsider duo discuss all of that and answer your questions in this week's episode of the Swarmcast.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO