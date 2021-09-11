CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Great North Run 2021

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat North Run 2021: What to expect if you are taking part. If you're taking part in the race, this is what you can expect. Video caption: Great North Run 2021: What to expect if you are taking partGreat North Run 2021: What to expect if you are taking part.

www.bbc.com

BBC

Great North Run 2021: Thousands take part as event returns

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tyneside for the 40th staging of the Great North Run. Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and organisers changed the half-marathon's route this year to aid social distancing. Participants started and finished in Newcastle rather than making...
Molly Seidel
Mo Farah
Eilish Mccolgan
Bashir Abdi
Sunderland Echo

Crowds line the streets as the Great North Run returns for 40th race

The iconic half marathon returned to the region after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with changes to race day put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19. The Great North Run’s finish line is usually in South Shields. But for the event’s 40th year, the...
SPORTS
womensrunning.co.uk

Great North Run 2021: Hellen Obiri and Eilish McColgan triumph

Sunday 12 September saw the 40th edition of the UK’s biggest running event, the Great North Run. With about 57,000 runners registered to race, the event’s return is significant to the reopening of mass events after the coronavirus pandemic. Scotland’s Eilish McColgan (who you can listen to on the Women’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Adam Peaty interview: ‘My obsession with sport and progression is unhealthy – I needed a rest’

In the months before Tokyo, Adam Peaty experienced something new and a little unnerving. Unlike the build-up to his first Olympics in Rio, he experienced days when he didn’t want to get out of bed at 6am to train, or force down his 8,000 calories, or feel his muscles burn in the gym. There were times when he didn’t want to swim any more. Peaty had always been absorbed by what he calls “the pursuit of excellence”. He saw pain as an occupational hazard, a temporary side-effect that dissipated and left behind a minuscule gain. That’s how he knew he...
SPORTS
Northern Ireland
BBC
Scotland
BBC

Emily Thomas: Welsh artistic gymnast retires at the age of 20

Welsh international artistic gymnast Emily Thomas has retired at the age of 20 after suffering a series of knee injuries. Thomas won three titles at the 2016 Junior Commonwealth Championships in Namibia and joined the Great Britain squad in 2017. In 2018 Thomas represented Wales at the Gold Coast Commonwealth...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Travel rules simplified but test regime may stay

The international travel traffic light system is being simplified in Scotland - but rigorous testing requirements could remain for the time being. The green and amber classifications will merge, and eight countries including Turkey and Egypt will be taken off the red list. But Scottish ministers have not yet decided...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ugo Monye: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Rugby player and TV presenter Ugo Monye is among the celebrity contestants on this year’s series ofStrictly Come Dancing.Monye recently made his debut as part of the revamped A Question of Sport as a team captain opposite former Olympic gold medal winning hockey player, Sam Quek. Paddy McGuinness joined them as the new host, replacing Sue Barker.Before his TV career, Monye played rugby union for Harlequins and went on to be capped by England 14 times.Born in Islington, London, Monye was a standout athlete from an early age. He competed in the 100m at the English Schools’ Championships, placing fifth....
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bramley-Moore Dock: Everton site could secure £45m regeneration

Everton's new stadium could secure £45m of council funding for the area. Plans to build a 52,000-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock were given the go-ahead by Liverpool City Council in March. If funding plans are approved, a £15m grant would be used to improve land in north Liverpool and south...
SOCCER
BBC

Derby County: Championship club file notice to appoint administrators

Championship side Derby County are set to go into administration amid their continued financial problems. The club, which is up for sale, said despite negotiations with a number of "credible parties", identifying a buyer was unlikely in the short term. The English Football League confirmed they would face a 12-point...
SPORTS

