Watch: Great North Run 2021

Rugby player and TV presenter Ugo Monye is among the celebrity contestants on this year’s series ofStrictly Come Dancing.Monye recently made his debut as part of the revamped A Question of Sport as a team captain opposite former Olympic gold medal winning hockey player, Sam Quek. Paddy McGuinness joined them as the new host, replacing Sue Barker.Before his TV career, Monye played rugby union for Harlequins and went on to be capped by England 14 times.Born in Islington, London, Monye was a standout athlete from an early age. He competed in the 100m at the English Schools’ Championships, placing fifth....
