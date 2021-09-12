Saturday’s Scores

It was a gorgeous day for the opening of St. Peter’s High School football season Saturday in New Brighton as the Eagles hosted Holy Cross in a non-league encounter. The Eagles won the game, 36-28, and these hard-hitting photos taken by Advance freelance photographer Kara Buzga captured the spirit of the day.
A shaky opening-night performance dealt a quick blow to North Carolina’s goal of winning its Atlantic Coast Conference division championship. The 21st-ranked Tar Heels know they can’t afford another early stumble with yet another loss to Virginia. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers meet Saturday night with Virginia seeking a fifth...
