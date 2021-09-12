CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How Japan wants to help shape the era of quantum computers

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to quantum computers, Japan sees Germany as a rival that is worth fighting back against. The Japanese were somewhat contrite to note that the US pioneer IBM first exported its quantum computer to Germany in June. After all, IBM’s second export went into service in Japan in July.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Israeli tech startup Quantum Machines secures $50M to unlock a new era in quantum computing

Quantum computing has been around since the early 1980s when physicist Paul Benioff proposed a quantum mechanical model of the Turing machine. Unlike the conventional computers that store information using bits represented by 0s or 1s, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, to encode information as 0s, 1s, or both at the same time. However, many companies have not been able to tap into the potential of quantum computing, until now.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

Quantum Computer Market Headed to $830M in 2024

What is one to make of the quantum computing market? Energized (lots of funding) but still chaotic and advancing in unpredictable ways (e.g. competing qubit technologies), the quantum computing landscape is transforming at a blurring rate. To mix metaphors, think of the quantum computing technology community as being in its own state of superposition and not really ready to coalesce into a coherent picture.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Graphene valleytronics: Paving the way to small-sized room-temperature quantum computers

(Nanowerk News) Valleytronics is an emerging field in which valleys—local minima in the energy band structure of solids—are used to encode, process, and store quantum information. Though graphene was thought to be unsuitable for valleytronics due to its symmetrical structure, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India, have recently shown that this is not the case. Their findings may pave the way to small-sized quantum computers that can operate at room temperature.
ENGINEERING
InvestorPlace

3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for Their Promising Healthcare Potential

Quantum computing stocks are gaining traction as this once-nascent industry is fast evolving. Wall Street is paying increased attention to the segment as companies move from the experimental research phase to developing commercially feasible computers that can solve the world’s most complex problems and revolutionize businesses in many industries. Thus, quantum computing stocks have become a hot item.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TechRadar

There's been another huge quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers at Japan’s Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science have achieved a major step forward in increasing the scalability of quantum computers. Instead of simply incrementing the total qubits in a system, the researchers have demonstrated a triple-qubit, silicon-based quantum computing mechanism. Qubits, the quantum equivalent of the traditional computing...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Efficient parallelization of tensor network contraction for simulating quantum computation

We develop an algorithmic framework for contracting tensor networks and demonstrate its power by classically simulating quantum computation of sizes previously deemed out of reach. Our main contribution, index slicing, is a method that efficiently parallelizes the contraction by breaking it down into much smaller and identically structured subtasks, which can then be executed in parallel without dependencies. We benchmark our algorithm on a class of random quantum circuits, achieving greater than 105 times acceleration over the original estimate of the simulation cost. We then demonstrate applications of the simulation framework for aiding the development of quantum algorithms and quantum error correction. As tensor networks are widely used in computational science, our simulation framework may find further applications.
COMPUTERS
IEEE Spectrum

Competing Visions Underpin China’s Quantum Computer Race

China and the US are in a race to conquer quantum computing, which promises to unleash the potential of artificial intelligence and give the owner all-seeing, code-breaking powers. But there is a race within China itself among companies trying to dominate the space, led by tech giants Alibaba and Baidu.
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Researchers Achieve Major Breakthrough in Quantum Computer Scalability

Earlier this year in February, researchers at the University of Chicago sent entangled qubit states through a communication cable linking one quantum network node to another and achieving a remarkable breakthrough in quantum computing. Now, researchers at Japan’s Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science have achieved another major breakthrough in increasing quantum computer scalability, according to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#From Japan#Computing Technology#Japanese#Ibm#Kawasaki#Japan Ag#Mufg#Tokyo University#Americans#Qii#System One#Hitachi#Nec#Fujitsu#Toshiba#Quantum Technology#British#Ntt#Moonshot Programm
Phys.org

Researchers find a way to check that quantum computers return accurate answers

Quantum computers are advancing at a rapid pace and are already starting to push the limits of the world's largest supercomputers. Yet, these devices are extremely sensitive to external influences and thus prone to errors which can change the result of the computation. This is particularly challenging for quantum computations that are beyond the reach of our trusted classical computers, where we can no longer independently verify the results through simulation. "In order to take full advantage of future quantum computers for critical calculations we need a way to ensure the output is correct, even if we cannot perform the calculation in question by other means," says Chiara Greganti from the University of Vienna.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

What does the future hold for quantum computing? Experts explain

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A World Economic Forum issue briefing on quantum computing explored the technology, where it's come from and where it's heading. Experts from academia and industry discussed the challenges, next steps and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

Will Quantum Computing Technology Be Small Enough To Fit Into Smartphones?

Engineers are eyeing a possible breakthrough in quantum computing. If all goes according to plan, computers that draw power from the quantum realm to perform their calculations may soon be small enough to embed into mobile phones and other everyday electronic devices. Usually the size of entire server rooms, quantum...
CELL PHONES
siliconangle.com

Quantum Machines reels in $50M for its quantum computer orchestration platform

Quantum Machines Ltd., a startup with a hardware platform that makes quantum computers easier to build and operate, today announced that it has closed a $50 million funding round led by Red Dot Capital Partners. Quantum Machines said that the round also saw the participation of more than a half-dozen...
COMPUTERS
techxplore.com

Oscillator Ising machines take quantum computation for a classical spin

Twenty years into the 21st century the demand for computational power is outpacing supply at an ever-increasing rate. From global pandemics that require rapid-response drug designs, to smart grids, self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence and machine learning, scientists are scrambling to boost current computational capabilities until quantum computing becomes a practical reality.
ENGINEERING
Fudzilla

AMD boffins come up with better quantum computing architecture,

AMD boffins have filed a patent application that looks toward a more efficient and reliable quantum computing architecture, thanks to a conventional multi-SIMD (Single Instruction Multiple Data) approach and a bit of theoretical teleporting. According to Tom's Hardware AMD is researching a system that aims to use quantum teleportation to...
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

AMD files teleportation patent to supercharge quantum computing

AMD has proposed a patent for 'teleportation,' meaning things could be about to get much more efficient around here. With the incredible technological feats humanity achieves on a daily basis, and Nvidia's Jensen going off on one last year about GeForce holodecks and time machines, it's easy for us to slip into a headspace that lets us believe genuine human teleportation is just around the corner.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

Unlocking a new era of intelligence with unparalleled compute performance

The new era of compute is transforming how we think, work, and innovate. Discover how purpose-built solutions from HPE and AMD meet today’s data center requirements and prepare all organizations for tomorrow’s challenges. In an age of escalating competition and technological advancement, organizations are racing to gain greater levels of...
COMPUTERS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Quantum Computing in Manufacturing Market to Grow at Promising 31.4% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global quantum computing in manufacturing market was estimated to be US$ 54.59 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 627.44 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period. Rising usage of semiconductor chip fabrication in various industrial applications is expected to drive the quantum computing in manufacturing market growth. Semiconductor chip fabrication uses machine learning and simple multi-variable analysis. Also, quantum computing technologies helps in analyzing additional interactive factors and processes to increase production yield.
ENGINEERING
tctmagazine.com

Nanoscribe launches Quantum X shape 3D printing system

Nanoscribe has launched its Quantum X shape 3D printing system designed for rapid prototyping and ‘wafer-scale’ batch production. The company believes the high-precision 3D printer will enable advanced applications in 3D microfabrication, with improved precision, output and usability for parts in life sciences, material engineering and microfluidics. Powered by Two-Photon...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy