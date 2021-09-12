CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joyelle Nicole Johnson (in NYC)

 5 days ago

Joyelle Nicole Johnson is turning 40 and she decided to have a very toned down and quiet celebration (at least that’s what she told her Airbnb host), and tape her very first comedy special!. Starts 6:30PM ET & 9:30PM ET (arrive for COVID-19 testing at 4:15PM ET & 7:15PM ET...

#Pick of the Day: DeAnne Smith's DeAnarchy (in NYC) 9/15

The wonderful and amazing DeAnne Smith has just switched coasts from LA to NYC (and NYC, you should feel so lucky). Smith originally hailed from up North in Canada and has, for the last few years, been a marvelous addition to the LA comedy scene. Now, she’s in NYC, New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Borabish: An Improv Show (in NYC)

The founders of The Squirrel (Lou Gonzalez, Michael Hartney, Patrick Keene, Maritza Montañez, Alex Song-Xia, and Corin Wells) come together to put on a fully improvised show so fun, so carefree, and so damn stupid, the only way to describe what will happen to your senses is: Borabish! Members of Borabish have appeared on 30 Rock, High Maintenance, The Other Two, The Politician, and The Week Of, written on The Amber Ruffin Show, Rick and Morty, The Tonight Show, and Throwing Shade, and even starred on Broadway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Filth (in NYC)

Casey James Salengo and Courtney Maginnis host this ~*dirty*~ standup showcase with some of the hottest comics in the CITY!. Alison Leiby (Comedy Central) Kenice Mobley (Tonight Show) Mike Rowland (Comedy Central) Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Comedy Cellar) Starts 8PM ET. ***PROOF OF VACCINATION IS REQUIRED TO ENTER VENUE***
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tinder Live! with Lane Moore (in LA)

Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by NYC based comedian, Lane Moore (The Onion, Brooklyn Magazine’s “50 Funniest People In Brooklyn,” former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor, and author of #1 bestseller, How To Be Alone: If You Want To And Even If You Don?t, praised as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, New York Magazine, NPR, Fast Company, Marie Claire, and many others), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You?ll relate to Moore?s live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It?s also a great show to attend with a date.
Trolling Presents: Gate 9/11 (in NYC)

What happens when a couple of stoners are tasked with saving the free world? In this cross dimensional, time bending, mind expanding adventure Brooke Eliot and Chase Montavon begin a journey like no other. Starring:. Danielle Clarke Fisher. Matt Albani. Eric Yates. Ena Da. Jill Sermonte. Edy Modica. and Many...
Teresa Lo's Noho Comedy Showcase (in LA)

Teresa Lo’s Noho Comedy Showcase is one of the best free comedy events in Los Angeles, curated by pop culture journalist Teresa Lo. Danny Zuker (Executive Producer of ABC’s Modern Family) Willie Macc (BET’s College Hill, HGTV’s Macc Boyz Properties) Sophia Zolan (RuPaul’s DragCon, Attack of the Show) Sean Porter...
Sunday Morning Digital (in NYC)

@sundaymorningdigital presents ‘SMD’ a live comedy show featuring some of comedy’s best and up and coming performers. After party to follow. Featuring: Please Don’t Destroy, Luke Mones, Missy McIntosh, Moss Perricone, Blair Dawson, Davidson Boswell. Starts 6:30PM ET. Proof of vaccination required by NYC.
YES BABY! Vintage COMEDY SHOW (in LA)

YES BABY! Vintage COMEDY SHOW is a not to be missed event held at a vintage store in burgeoning North Hollywood! FULL LINE-UPS LISTED BELOW!. 8:45PM PT YES BABY! Vintage Comedy Show- Headliners + Killers Only!. Headliners. Sara Weinshenk (Comedy Central) @princessshenk. Kimberly Clark (Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready”) @kimberlyclarkcomedy. Justin...
Pick of the Day: Jen Kirkman: OK, Gen-X Album Taping (in NYC) 12/1-12/4

Probably like the rest of you reading this, Jen Kirkman is one of the people we dearly miss seeing on stage since lockdown happened. Kirkman has consistently delivered some of our favorite hours between specials and albums over the years making for some of the most sharply observed material we’ve seen in comedy. Actually, we firmly believe Jen’s first Netflix special helped kick off Netflix’s ascent in comedy specials.
kristen studard

If you are deathly concerned for the environment and the human effect on it or, recently, became deathly concerned for it due to so many scientific reports pointing towards even more climate related disasters than we’ve already had to endure in the last few years, you might want to go to this particular comedy show, Conservation Comedy next week.
Roast Battle (in NYC)

The bi-coastal phenomenon just keeps rolling. Like Thunderdome of insult comedy, two comedians enter, one leaves hilariously humiliated. What is Roast Battle?. James Mattern, Corinne Fisher, Maddy Smith, Akaash Singh. Stand Up From:. Cat Zini. Yassir Lester. $15 + 2 item min. Starts 10:30PM ET. Proof of vaccination required by...
Jest Kidding! (in NYC)

After a long, pandemic induced hiatus, the ‘Jest Kidding! Comedy Show’ is back at Astoria’s home of comedy: Q.E.D Astoria! Join us on Thursday September 16th, at 7:30pm ET, as we bring you a hilarious lineup of NYC’s funniest comedians. Hosted by Tom Delgado and featuring:. Usama Siddiquee (America’s Got...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Judy Gold (in NYC)

Due to regulations regarding indoor events, all guests are required to be fully vaccinated before the event. Masks are required throughout the building and when walking around the premises.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
the comedy shop (in NYC)

All groups will be socially distanced from other groups. Audience REQUIRED to wear mask when not eating or drinking. Tables and chairs will be disinfected between shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Haunted House Comedy Show (in NYC)

Haunted house Comedy is entering it’s 2nd year. Go to a real haunted house and see a comedy show in the backyard for free featuring NYC’s best comics! Plus when you go to the bathroom you’ll get spooked out by the attractions inside!. This week we have:. Claire Alexander (tiny...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
off the record (in NYC)

Nook is an intimate bar and coffee shop and we’re bringing some great comedians in. A good happy hour and a nice addition to your Thursday. Devon Walker (Comedy central) Ashton Womack (The Daily Show) Gavin Matts (Comedy Central) Sam Evans (Just For Laughs) Hosted by. Ben Siy-Hian, Chloe Mccgovern,...
ENTERTAINMENT

