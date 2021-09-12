CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms.

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms. The big picture: Be responsible for the development and execution of new and emerging products, services and/or technology platforms, following a User Centered Design approach. Why it matters: Ensure you are...

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
Eastern Progress

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Digital transformation – it’s a people problem

David Brown, founder & CEO at Toro Cloud, discusses the challenges associated with digital transformation with industry experts. Digital transformation means different things to different people, but most would agree that it involves some combination of process efficiency through automation, creating new digital products and services, and facilitating communication between departments, customers, and business partners electronically.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Cloud Services#Erp#Exelon Corporation#Lead Data Scientists#Solutions Consultant#Account Team#Digital Transformations#Cloud Ai Ml#Blockchain#Mdm Pim#Crm#Hrms#Icymi#Core Industry Solutions#Tokio Marine Hcc#United For Respect#Ta Digital#Network N
ExecutiveBiz

Deloitte Highlights ‘Digital Pivots’ for Government IT Transformation

A Deloitte study shares “digital pivots,” or the array of assets and capabilities that government agencies can develop to further strengthen digital transformation considering how the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for organizations to become truly digital. In a Deloitte piece The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, the company said...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Lendlease signs Google Cloud to speed up digital transformation strategy

Lendlease has signed a global partnership with Google Cloud as part of the next stage of its digital transformation strategy. Under the agreement, Google Cloud will assist the multinational group with migrating its mission-critical enterprise workloads, including its CAD platforms, in-house "project excellence" platform Oli, and its Oracle-based e-finance system, which currently reside in eight on-premise data centres located across four continents, onto the cloud.
BUSINESS
hbr.org

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation. Around the mahogany tables of corporate boardrooms and the plywood workbenches of garage-based startups, one topic has threatened to monopolize business discussions for years: digital transformation. The first question in those discussions is often some form of “what is digital transformation?” The short...
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
golatinos.net

Small Businesses: Four Trends for Successful Digital Transformation

Technological innovation is integrated throughout the daily operations of companies across industries, including many throughout Miami-Dade County. According to a recent Accenture report, “future-ready” organizations – those that are resilient enough to survive a disruption – are twice as efficient and three times as profitable as their peers. As Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
martechseries.com

Digital and Sustainable: Lendlease and Google Cloud Partner to Digitally Transform the Built World

International real estate group Lendlease and Google Cloud today announced a new global partnership aimed at transforming the construction and operation of buildings and cities around the world. Working together, the two organizations will help usher in safer, more sustainable, and efficient urbanization projects globally by partnering in three key...
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Digital Transformation in Retail: Enabling seamless performance with AppDynamics

The move to a mobile-first world has been expedited by the Covid-19 pandemic, and many companies have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives dramatically. This new reality has changed the way we shop and interact with one another. Retailers work vigorously to create emotional connections with their customers, and this connection must continue into the online shopping experience. This includes everything from the purchase transaction to the ability to respond to customer issues in near real-time. The real-time reaction requires an immense amount of data and an understanding of how the company’s platforms and services work together to get it right each time. This ultimately means that digital customer experience has solidified its place as one of the most important aspect of retail business.
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Finaxct Cloud Core Now Being Used by Live Oak Bank

an established Core as a Service banking provider, reveals that Live Oak Bank, a small business bank, has converted its retail and commercial deposit accounts to the Finxact Core. The conversion serves as an inflection point for the sector with a $8 billion+ banking institution completely replacing its traditional...
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Why is digital transformation a must for your business today?

The entire world is witnessing as the rules and workings of the markets change drastically in the pandemic COVID-19 era. Businesses are making an additional effort to adapt to the dynamic new normal to remain competitive. Well, in the present time it is not just the rules but the whole...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

The Future of Content Marketing: Digital Transformation for Marketing and Sales

(BPT) - Last year will be known for many things. For sales and marketing, it will be known as the year that everyone got serious about digital. I have been reading about digital transformation for years, and clearly, we have made great strides in this area. However, before the pandemic, there were still many businesses that approached their marketing and sales like it was 1995. In many cases, this was just fine. These companies had a combination of knowledgeable salespeople who were constantly in front of customers and sufficient marketing efforts that worked for them.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Bank Info Security

Making Firstline Workforces The New Focus For Digital Transformation

The direct link between firstline workers and business results hasn’t gone unnoticed. A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of 600 global executives found 88% of the respondents asserting that digital transformation has increased the need to equip firstline workers with digital tools. Download this Harvard Business Review...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
Times Union

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Transforming Digital Policing in New Zealand with Webex

The New Zealand Police played a pivotal role in the country’s COVID-19 response. As the lead agency responsible on behalf of the government, they were the front lines of lockdown measure enforcement, which required close coordination with other agencies including the health, transport, education, and justice departments. By leveraging Webex by Cisco and its services platforms, the New Zealand Police were able to disseminate information and respond to incidents in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy