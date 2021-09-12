Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms.

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.

