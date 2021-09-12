CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms.

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms. The big picture: Ensure you have involvement managing direct reports and/or small teams, providing direct feedback, thought partnership, and performance management to support the success. Why it matters: Develop or invest...

theartofservice.com

Stamford Advocate

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Successful digital transformations need a focus on customer experience

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Keys to the cloud: Unlocking digital transformation to enhance national security

According to recent research, federal spending on cloud computing is anticipated to grow from $6.8 billion in 2020 to nearly $7.8 billion in 2022. As this adoption accelerates, the information environment remains highly distributed and riddled with duplicative information, hindering decision makers with limited access to authoritative data, poor data integration across disparate systems, and low-quality data. This, paired with the “anything you can do, I can do better” mantra adopted by today’s nation-state threat actors, has left mission-critical information vulnerable to attack as it undergoes the great cloud migration.
TECHNOLOGY
honknews.com

How No-code platforms accelerate Business Digital Transformation

The transformation towards the digitization of a company will not be complicated if it has the appropriate solutions, such as No code platforms . These types of tools accelerate this transformation, but what exactly are they?. No code platforms are understood to be those tools that allow the development of...
COMPUTERS
#Digital Transformation#Nvidia Corporation#Microsoft Corporation#Intel Corporation#Exelon Corporation#Digital Innovation#Augmented Intelligence#Ux#Agile#Interface#Pmo#Aiops#Business Development#Icymi#Thrive#Tokio Marine Hcc#United For Respect#Ta Digital#Network N#Horizontal Digital
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Why is digital transformation a must for your business today?

The entire world is witnessing as the rules and workings of the markets change drastically in the pandemic COVID-19 era. Businesses are making an additional effort to adapt to the dynamic new normal to remain competitive. Well, in the present time it is not just the rules but the whole...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Finaxct Cloud Core Now Being Used by Live Oak Bank

an established Core as a Service banking provider, reveals that Live Oak Bank, a small business bank, has converted its retail and commercial deposit accounts to the Finxact Core. The conversion serves as an inflection point for the sector with a $8 billion+ banking institution completely replacing its traditional...
ECONOMY
hazard-herald.com

"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs. HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Open source is fueling digital transformation

Developer demand for open source increased 73 percent over the last year and in 2021 developers around the world will download more than 2.2 trillion open source packages from the top four ecosystems. The latest Software Supply Chain Report from Sonatype shows a 20 percent increase in supply too, with...
TECHNOLOGY
Bank Info Security

Making Firstline Workforces The New Focus For Digital Transformation

The direct link between firstline workers and business results hasn’t gone unnoticed. A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of 600 global executives found 88% of the respondents asserting that digital transformation has increased the need to equip firstline workers with digital tools. Download this Harvard Business Review...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Digital and Sustainable: Lendlease and Google Cloud Partner to Digitally Transform the Built World

International real estate group Lendlease and Google Cloud today announced a new global partnership aimed at transforming the construction and operation of buildings and cities around the world. Working together, the two organizations will help usher in safer, more sustainable, and efficient urbanization projects globally by partnering in three key...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

The concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.
TECHNOLOGY

