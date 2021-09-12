CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms. The big picture: Safeguard that your design identifies unmet (internal) customer requirements and new business opportunities and provides vision and focus to move products from idea to market place. Why it...

The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Keys to the cloud: Unlocking digital transformation to enhance national security

According to recent research, federal spending on cloud computing is anticipated to grow from $6.8 billion in 2020 to nearly $7.8 billion in 2022. As this adoption accelerates, the information environment remains highly distributed and riddled with duplicative information, hindering decision makers with limited access to authoritative data, poor data integration across disparate systems, and low-quality data. This, paired with the “anything you can do, I can do better” mantra adopted by today’s nation-state threat actors, has left mission-critical information vulnerable to attack as it undergoes the great cloud migration.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
Beta News

Open source is fueling digital transformation

Developer demand for open source increased 73 percent over the last year and in 2021 developers around the world will download more than 2.2 trillion open source packages from the top four ecosystems. The latest Software Supply Chain Report from Sonatype shows a 20 percent increase in supply too, with...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Successful digital transformations need a focus on customer experience

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
houstonmirror.com

HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market May Set New Growth Story | Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems

Global HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global HPC, Data Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel, Lenovo Group, Hewlett Packard.
MARKETS
countryfolks.com

Figuring out the digital transformation puzzle

As a co-owner of a family farm operating in Illinois for nearly 150 years, Martha King is very aware of how profound technological advancements can change farm operations. “Obviously,” she said, “our farm has seen extraordinary changes over the past century and a half.”. King, who also serves as the...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Westcon Expands Partnership with Juniper Networks

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, on Monday announced the expansion of its partnership agreement with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. With existing distribution agreements in place for Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sub-Saharan Africa, this expansion adds distribution to Austria, Switzerland and pan-EMEA global partner enablement to the...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
automationworld.com

The State of Cloud-Based Automation Today

Connecting the cloud to the factory floor, specifically to industrial control systems (ICS), has been one of those taboo topics for many plant managers. The problem is twofold. First, it’s a cybersecurity risk. Second, control programs require sub-second responsiveness, which shouldn’t—and really can’t—be performed from the cloud. “It’s a safety...
SOFTWARE
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

Making Firstline Workforces The New Focus For Digital Transformation

The direct link between firstline workers and business results hasn’t gone unnoticed. A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of 600 global executives found 88% of the respondents asserting that digital transformation has increased the need to equip firstline workers with digital tools. Download this Harvard Business Review...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ExecutiveBiz

Deloitte Highlights ‘Digital Pivots’ for Government IT Transformation

A Deloitte study shares “digital pivots,” or the array of assets and capabilities that government agencies can develop to further strengthen digital transformation considering how the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for organizations to become truly digital. In a Deloitte piece The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, the company said...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Doing good by the world: Digital transformation with a purpose

Consumers now care more about technology that can reduce carbon emissions and remove plastics from the oceans than passenger space travel or house robots. That’s what we found when we surveyed 2,000 Britons last year. Whether it’s helping the UK to reach its net-zero goals, supporting businesses in changing strategic...
ADVOCACY

