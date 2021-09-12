CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Investigate and provide technical solutions for organizational digital transformation architecture from roadmap to implementation.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Investigate and provide technical solutions for organizational digital transformation architecture from roadmap to implementation. The big picture: Be sure your staff is accountable for service automation, modernization of infrastructure and platform services, and reduction of core issues, effectively to operationalize operational excellence. Why it matters:...

Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Solutions for Industrial Digital Transformation at CIDEE 2021 in Shijiazhuang, China

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting a series of solutions which enable various industries including retail ecommerce and media to achieve automatic production, digital management, visually multi-dimensional and interactive presentations among others, at the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE 2021) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei from September 6 to 8, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

The concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation

How Simulation Can Accelerate Your Digital Transformation. Around the mahogany tables of corporate boardrooms and the plywood workbenches of garage-based startups, one topic has threatened to monopolize business discussions for years: digital transformation. The first question in those discussions is often some form of “what is digital transformation?” The short...
TECHNOLOGY
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Former O2 CEO to lead Telefonica's digital transformation unit

Former O2 CEO Mark Evans has been rewarded for his role in the operator’s merger with Virgin Media with leadership of Telefonica’s new ‘Strategy and Development’ unit. The company says its new division will have influence over strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital innovation in a bid to ensure Telefonica remains at the forefront of digital transformation.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How heads of digital are driving a transformation in banking

"Digital" in banking touches many branches within an organization, but its primary driver is the company's Head of Digital. Insider Intelligence published its first-ever Banking Heads of Digital Report, which synthesizes exclusive interviews with 15 of the most innovative digital banking leaders in the US, UK, and Canada. You can purchase this report here.
ECONOMY
golatinos.net

Small Businesses: Four Trends for Successful Digital Transformation

Technological innovation is integrated throughout the daily operations of companies across industries, including many throughout Miami-Dade County. According to a recent Accenture report, “future-ready” organizations – those that are resilient enough to survive a disruption – are twice as efficient and three times as profitable as their peers. As Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wateronline.com

How To Gain An Affordable Grasp Of Water's Digital Transformation

Water industry press naturally covers the broadest and brightest promises of the digital revolution. Unfortunately, that big-picture view can often intimidate or mislead small to -midsize utilities that interpret it as demanding a large investment in order to reap the benefits. Here are some insights into how utilities of any size can affordably harness the value of timely digital data from their distribution systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Itproportal

Why digital transformation for enterprises relies on 5G private networks

Enterprises are continually seeking ways to improve business outcomes. Productivity, operational efficiency, quality, cost, workplace safety, revenue growth and sustainability are all areas that dictate the success or failure of a business. To realize such outcomes, an outstanding digital infrastructure is essential. 5G is the technology that promises to enable new services and applications that will allow enterprises to address these areas. In fact, 5G and its associated technology ecosystems (IoT, AI, edge compute and robotics) are the substrate on which enterprise business and operational models can be transformed.
TECHNOLOGY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital Transformation Consultancy

ATS Global provides pharmaceutical companies a procedural, strategic method for digital transformation that enables you to fully realise your digital transformation ambitions, no matter your company’s size and scope. This consultancy service, named Digital Realized, is based on over 30 years of accumulated real-world knowledge and experience in performing digital...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Doing good by the world: Digital transformation with a purpose

Consumers now care more about technology that can reduce carbon emissions and remove plastics from the oceans than passenger space travel or house robots. That’s what we found when we surveyed 2,000 Britons last year. Whether it’s helping the UK to reach its net-zero goals, supporting businesses in changing strategic...
ADVOCACY
ExecutiveBiz

Deloitte Highlights ‘Digital Pivots’ for Government IT Transformation

A Deloitte study shares “digital pivots,” or the array of assets and capabilities that government agencies can develop to further strengthen digital transformation considering how the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for organizations to become truly digital. In a Deloitte piece The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, the company said...
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

The Future of Content Marketing: Digital Transformation for Marketing and Sales

(BPT) - Last year will be known for many things. For sales and marketing, it will be known as the year that everyone got serious about digital. I have been reading about digital transformation for years, and clearly, we have made great strides in this area. However, before the pandemic, there were still many businesses that approached their marketing and sales like it was 1995. In many cases, this was just fine. These companies had a combination of knowledgeable salespeople who were constantly in front of customers and sufficient marketing efforts that worked for them.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
wraltechwire.com

Lenovo CEO: Digital transformation will result in permanent structure of change

MORRISVILLE – In the opening keynote at Lenovo’s Tech World 2021 virtual event, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing argued that the powerful force of digital transformation will lead to new, reimagined futures for technology, for businesses, and for society. With a changing environment, Yang also announced that Lenovo will expand Lenovo...
BUSINESS

