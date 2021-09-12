CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience leading digital transformation efforts across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, custom developed technologies, etc.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience leading digital transformation efforts across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, custom developed technologies, etc. The big picture: Modify leadership team to develop and deliver enterprise-wide solutions for complex data challenges, including developing and applying algorithmic models to derive insights, improve decision making, and automate processes.

Itproportal

How digital transformation is a chance to upskill workers

Digital transformation is now an increasingly default position for C-suite leadership rather than the sole preserve of an enlightened few as it used to be. Accelerated by a global pandemic that demanded slick, robust infrastructure to withstand disruption and remote working, all while maintaining a seamless customer experience, the enterprise is turning to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to inform decisions which in turn are creating new ways of working for those steering and shaping these heightened capabilities.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Stamford Advocate

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

How No-code platforms accelerate Business Digital Transformation

The transformation towards the digitization of a company will not be complicated if it has the appropriate solutions, such as No code platforms . These types of tools accelerate this transformation, but what exactly are they?. No code platforms are understood to be those tools that allow the development of...
COMPUTERS
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

How heads of digital are driving a transformation in banking

"Digital" in banking touches many branches within an organization, but its primary driver is the company's Head of Digital. Insider Intelligence published its first-ever Banking Heads of Digital Report, which synthesizes exclusive interviews with 15 of the most innovative digital banking leaders in the US, UK, and Canada. You can purchase this report here.
ECONOMY
washingtonexec.com

NTT DATA Taps Aaron Millstone to Lead Digital Transformation

NTT DATA has appointed Aaron Millstone to divisional president of digital transformation services. He previously led Oracle’s North American cloud strategic services and partner organization. “I am delighted to be joining NTT DATA to drive the next phase of digital transformation growth into the market,” Millstone said. “With a clear...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Successful digital transformations need a focus on customer experience

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Keys to the cloud: Unlocking digital transformation to enhance national security

According to recent research, federal spending on cloud computing is anticipated to grow from $6.8 billion in 2020 to nearly $7.8 billion in 2022. As this adoption accelerates, the information environment remains highly distributed and riddled with duplicative information, hindering decision makers with limited access to authoritative data, poor data integration across disparate systems, and low-quality data. This, paired with the “anything you can do, I can do better” mantra adopted by today’s nation-state threat actors, has left mission-critical information vulnerable to attack as it undergoes the great cloud migration.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Dawood Engineering Acquires Polish Building Information Modeling Company ArchiTube, Creates Clear Path for Digital Twin Technology Transformation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. U.S.-based Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology firm specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Finaxct Cloud Core Now Being Used by Live Oak Bank

an established Core as a Service banking provider, reveals that Live Oak Bank, a small business bank, has converted its retail and commercial deposit accounts to the Finxact Core. The conversion serves as an inflection point for the sector with a $8 billion+ banking institution completely replacing its traditional...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
healthleadersmedia.com

The Role of Digital Transformation in a Patient-Centered Experience

Despite all the harm it did, COVID-19 also pushed positive change in healthcare from a digital information perspective. This article was originally published September 9, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion. Digital transformation and patient experience have taken center stage in the present and future of healthcare. Telehealth, while not new,...
HEALTH

