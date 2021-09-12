Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience facilitating and successfully implementing digital innovation and transformational changes in organizations.

The move to a mobile-first world has been expedited by the Covid-19 pandemic, and many companies have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives dramatically. This new reality has changed the way we shop and interact with one another. Retailers work vigorously to create emotional connections with their customers, and this connection must continue into the online shopping experience. This includes everything from the purchase transaction to the ability to respond to customer issues in near real-time. The real-time reaction requires an immense amount of data and an understanding of how the company’s platforms and services work together to get it right each time. This ultimately means that digital customer experience has solidified its place as one of the most important aspect of retail business.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO