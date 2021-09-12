CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience facilitating and successfully implementing digital innovation and transformational changes in organizations.

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience facilitating and successfully implementing digital innovation and transformational changes in organizations. The big picture: Work directly with legal and compliance associates to better understand the technology needs, identify any functionality gaps and propose any adjustments to the legal and technology roadmap. Why it...

theartofservice.com

Stamford Advocate

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

How No-code platforms accelerate Business Digital Transformation

The transformation towards the digitization of a company will not be complicated if it has the appropriate solutions, such as No code platforms . These types of tools accelerate this transformation, but what exactly are they?. No code platforms are understood to be those tools that allow the development of...
COMPUTERS
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital Transformation Consultancy

ATS Global provides pharmaceutical companies a procedural, strategic method for digital transformation that enables you to fully realise your digital transformation ambitions, no matter your company’s size and scope. This consultancy service, named Digital Realized, is based on over 30 years of accumulated real-world knowledge and experience in performing digital...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

How digital transformation is a chance to upskill workers

Digital transformation is now an increasingly default position for C-suite leadership rather than the sole preserve of an enlightened few as it used to be. Accelerated by a global pandemic that demanded slick, robust infrastructure to withstand disruption and remote working, all while maintaining a seamless customer experience, the enterprise is turning to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to inform decisions which in turn are creating new ways of working for those steering and shaping these heightened capabilities.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

H2D Collective Launches with Aim of Humanizing Digital Transformations

Industry leaders ath Power, Bridjr, Engageware, Intel, JohnRyan, OPTiFi and SLD have joined forces to create a new collective: H2D. An acronym for Human to Digital, the new group’s mission is to drive greater transformational value for brands through their respective areas of expertise, which include humanized engagement, immersive experiences, and marketing optimization.
BUSINESS
healthleadersmedia.com

The Role of Digital Transformation in a Patient-Centered Experience

Despite all the harm it did, COVID-19 also pushed positive change in healthcare from a digital information perspective. This article was originally published September 9, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion. Digital transformation and patient experience have taken center stage in the present and future of healthcare. Telehealth, while not new,...
HEALTH
knowtechie.com

Why is digital transformation a must for your business today?

The entire world is witnessing as the rules and workings of the markets change drastically in the pandemic COVID-19 era. Businesses are making an additional effort to adapt to the dynamic new normal to remain competitive. Well, in the present time it is not just the rules but the whole...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Open source is fueling digital transformation

Developer demand for open source increased 73 percent over the last year and in 2021 developers around the world will download more than 2.2 trillion open source packages from the top four ecosystems. The latest Software Supply Chain Report from Sonatype shows a 20 percent increase in supply too, with...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
Bank Info Security

Making Firstline Workforces The New Focus For Digital Transformation

The direct link between firstline workers and business results hasn’t gone unnoticed. A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of 600 global executives found 88% of the respondents asserting that digital transformation has increased the need to equip firstline workers with digital tools. Download this Harvard Business Review...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cisco.com

Digital Transformation in Retail: Enabling seamless performance with AppDynamics

The move to a mobile-first world has been expedited by the Covid-19 pandemic, and many companies have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives dramatically. This new reality has changed the way we shop and interact with one another. Retailers work vigorously to create emotional connections with their customers, and this connection must continue into the online shopping experience. This includes everything from the purchase transaction to the ability to respond to customer issues in near real-time. The real-time reaction requires an immense amount of data and an understanding of how the company’s platforms and services work together to get it right each time. This ultimately means that digital customer experience has solidified its place as one of the most important aspect of retail business.
RETAIL
hrexecutive.com

5 ways to get ahead of Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate

In addition to questions about the details that have been released—including that federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated with no testing option and that private-sector employers must mandate vaccines or weekly testing—concerns about pandemic-driven shifts in how many employers operate are coming up, said Jillian Kornblatt, a labor and employment partner at Dorsey & Whitney.
INDUSTRY
CMSWire

6 HR Skills & Traits to Successfully Manage Digital Transformation and Disruption

U.S. human resources leaders’ responsibilities and roles have seen a whirlwind of changes for the past 20 or so months due to COVID-19. HR leaders have had to grapple with the move to remote work, the transition to hybrid work and now a pending federal government COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, affecting about 80 million U.S. workers. Not to mention — the so-called Great Resignation, where employees are quitting at the highest rate in decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
cisco.com

Transforming Digital Policing in New Zealand with Webex

The New Zealand Police played a pivotal role in the country’s COVID-19 response. As the lead agency responsible on behalf of the government, they were the front lines of lockdown measure enforcement, which required close coordination with other agencies including the health, transport, education, and justice departments. By leveraging Webex by Cisco and its services platforms, the New Zealand Police were able to disseminate information and respond to incidents in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EDUCATION

