CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms.

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience transitioning Public Sector (internal) customers to digital transformation and enterprise Cloud platforms. The big picture: Verify that your personnel offerings includes solutions that helps agencies plan for, and respond to, the need for change; define and implement sound governance to manage digital transformation in core business operations; and analytics to monitor and assess performance and attainment of transformational change objectives.

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itproportal

How digital transformation is a chance to upskill workers

Digital transformation is now an increasingly default position for C-suite leadership rather than the sole preserve of an enlightened few as it used to be. Accelerated by a global pandemic that demanded slick, robust infrastructure to withstand disruption and remote working, all while maintaining a seamless customer experience, the enterprise is turning to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to inform decisions which in turn are creating new ways of working for those steering and shaping these heightened capabilities.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Times Union

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Successful digital transformations need a focus on customer experience

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
Beta News

Open source is fueling digital transformation

Developer demand for open source increased 73 percent over the last year and in 2021 developers around the world will download more than 2.2 trillion open source packages from the top four ecosystems. The latest Software Supply Chain Report from Sonatype shows a 20 percent increase in supply too, with...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Nvidia Corporation#Microsoft Corporation#Intel Corporation#Exelon Corporation#Product Owners#The Account Executive#Icymi#Tokio Marine Hcc#United For Respect#Ta Digital#Network N#Horizontal Digital#Fortive Corporate#Markesman Group#Intelligenesis#Ops Consulting#Wood Consulting Services#Walmart#Siemens
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market May Set New Growth Story | Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems

Global HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global HPC, Data Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel, Lenovo Group, Hewlett Packard.
MARKETS
channele2e.com

Podcast: Digital Transformation vs. Digital Evolution Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able — the MSP software provider. Amid the Digital Transformation hype cycle, Pagliuca offers a reality check — telling MSPs to embrace a Digital Evolution mindset. The concept: MSPs and their end-customers must embrace an...
COMPUTERS
automationworld.com

The State of Cloud-Based Automation Today

Connecting the cloud to the factory floor, specifically to industrial control systems (ICS), has been one of those taboo topics for many plant managers. The problem is twofold. First, it’s a cybersecurity risk. Second, control programs require sub-second responsiveness, which shouldn’t—and really can’t—be performed from the cloud. “It’s a safety...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Westcon Expands Partnership with Juniper Networks

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, on Monday announced the expansion of its partnership agreement with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. With existing distribution agreements in place for Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sub-Saharan Africa, this expansion adds distribution to Austria, Switzerland and pan-EMEA global partner enablement to the...
BUSINESS
Newswise

ASME Launches New Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Newswise — NEW YORK (September 13, 2021) – The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) today announced it has formed a new subsidiary, Metrix Connect LLC, to accelerate digital transformation in engineering for a variety of industries. Metrix, an ASME Company, will host an integrated events and content platform for engineers and technical professionals in additive manufacturing/3D printing, digital engineering, energy transformation, and robotics who work in industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and more. The company also will act as the exclusive conduit to ASME members via the Mechanical Engineering® brand of media products.
BUSINESS
Bank Info Security

Making Firstline Workforces The New Focus For Digital Transformation

The direct link between firstline workers and business results hasn’t gone unnoticed. A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of 600 global executives found 88% of the respondents asserting that digital transformation has increased the need to equip firstline workers with digital tools. Download this Harvard Business Review...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
eWeek

Digital Transformation Guide: Definition, Examples & Strategy

It’s hard to pinpoint the first use of the phrase “digital transformation,” but it has been around since at least 2012. And of course, the process of digitization, or migrating towards computerized technologies, has been going on since the 1960s. Indeed, for nearly a decade, industry pundits have been telling...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

The concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cisco.com

Digital Transformation in Retail: Enabling seamless performance with AppDynamics

The move to a mobile-first world has been expedited by the Covid-19 pandemic, and many companies have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives dramatically. This new reality has changed the way we shop and interact with one another. Retailers work vigorously to create emotional connections with their customers, and this connection must continue into the online shopping experience. This includes everything from the purchase transaction to the ability to respond to customer issues in near real-time. The real-time reaction requires an immense amount of data and an understanding of how the company’s platforms and services work together to get it right each time. This ultimately means that digital customer experience has solidified its place as one of the most important aspect of retail business.
RETAIL
Business Insider

How heads of digital are driving a transformation in banking

"Digital" in banking touches many branches within an organization, but its primary driver is the company's Head of Digital. Insider Intelligence published its first-ever Banking Heads of Digital Report, which synthesizes exclusive interviews with 15 of the most innovative digital banking leaders in the US, UK, and Canada. You can purchase this report here.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Finaxct Cloud Core Now Being Used by Live Oak Bank

an established Core as a Service banking provider, reveals that Live Oak Bank, a small business bank, has converted its retail and commercial deposit accounts to the Finxact Core. The conversion serves as an inflection point for the sector with a $8 billion+ banking institution completely replacing its traditional...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Digital and Sustainable: Lendlease and Google Cloud Partner to Digitally Transform the Built World

International real estate group Lendlease and Google Cloud today announced a new global partnership aimed at transforming the construction and operation of buildings and cities around the world. Working together, the two organizations will help usher in safer, more sustainable, and efficient urbanization projects globally by partnering in three key...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy