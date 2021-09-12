Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience facilitating and successfully implementing digital innovation and transformational changes in organizations.

Digital transformation is now an increasingly default position for C-suite leadership rather than the sole preserve of an enlightened few as it used to be. Accelerated by a global pandemic that demanded slick, robust infrastructure to withstand disruption and remote working, all while maintaining a seamless customer experience, the enterprise is turning to predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to inform decisions which in turn are creating new ways of working for those steering and shaping these heightened capabilities.

