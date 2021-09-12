CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Execute quick technical feasibility assessments and proposal developments for the (internal) customers identified solutions.

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Execute quick technical feasibility assessments and proposal developments for the (internal) customers identified solutions. The big picture: Examine take authority, responsibility and accountability for exploiting the value of enterprise information assets, and of the analytics used to render insights for decision making, automated decisions and augmentation of human performance.

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market May Set New Growth Story | Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems

Global HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global HPC, Data Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel, Lenovo Group, Hewlett Packard.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Microsoft Corporation#Nvidia Corporation#Intel Corporation#Exelon Corporation#Vp#Icymi
martechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Solutions for Industrial Digital Transformation at CIDEE 2021 in Shijiazhuang, China

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting a series of solutions which enable various industries including retail ecommerce and media to achieve automatic production, digital management, visually multi-dimensional and interactive presentations among others, at the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE 2021) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei from September 6 to 8, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

EGain Knowledge Hub™ fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context. eGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution. Marketing Technology News: PFSweb Completes Sale...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
CMSWire

The Link Between Digital Transformation and Customer Experience

Companies have many reasons for prioritizing digital transformation initiatives. While operational efficiency and streamlining of processes are clear benefits, improving the customer experience is the most outward facing and even internally visible because of things like customer complaints, lackluster sales and customer attrition. Because of this, organizations need to ensure their digital transformation efforts put at least an equal focus on customer experience as any process or operational gains and improvements.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

The State of Cloud-Based Automation Today

Connecting the cloud to the factory floor, specifically to industrial control systems (ICS), has been one of those taboo topics for many plant managers. The problem is twofold. First, it’s a cybersecurity risk. Second, control programs require sub-second responsiveness, which shouldn’t—and really can’t—be performed from the cloud. “It’s a safety...
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Westcon Expands Partnership with Juniper Networks

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, on Monday announced the expansion of its partnership agreement with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. With existing distribution agreements in place for Germany, Portugal, Spain and Sub-Saharan Africa, this expansion adds distribution to Austria, Switzerland and pan-EMEA global partner enablement to the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Praxonomy and Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) Announce Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Boardroom

Dynamic partnership combines Praxonomy and ICDM’s objectives of delivering a transformative board meeting governance solution to board leaders in Malaysia. Praxonomy, an emerging global SaaS board portal solution provider committed to driving modern corporate governance, announced its partnership with the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM), the national Institute of Directors (IoD) established by the Securities Commission Malaysia to enhance board and director effectiveness in the country.
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

5 ways to get ahead of Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate

In addition to questions about the details that have been released—including that federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated with no testing option and that private-sector employers must mandate vaccines or weekly testing—concerns about pandemic-driven shifts in how many employers operate are coming up, said Jillian Kornblatt, a labor and employment partner at Dorsey & Whitney.
INDUSTRY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue

The Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Customer Information System (CIS) market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2021 Research on User Demand, Size, Applications, Key Players: SAP, IPsoft, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors and Challenges, Segmentation and Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends and Opportunities, Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Projected Recovery and Market Sizing and Forecast. The business intelligence study on global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market thoroughly depicts the...
COMPUTERS
Fremont Tribune

Tribune transformation provides local businesses with worldwide digital solutions

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Fremont Tribune, recently reported that its third-quarter digital revenue finished 48% over prior year and more than one-third of total operating revenue. Not everyone knows that according to publisher Vincent Laboy. “I’m amazed how often I speak to local business owners who don’t...
FREMONT, NE
martechseries.com

Biman Bangladesh Airlines adopts comprehensive suite of Sabre solutions to drive revenue growth through digital transformation

Bangladesh’s national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will leverage Sabre’s Passenger Service System (PSS) and Global Distribution System (GDS) as well as a broad range of additional Sabre technology solutions to support recovery and future growth in a competitive market. Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy