Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience leading digital transformation efforts across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, custom developed technologies, etc.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation 1 big thing: Develop experience leading digital transformation efforts across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, custom developed technologies, etc. The big picture: Perform project management and team leadership, inspire teamwork and responsibility with engagement team members, and use current technology and tools to enhance the effectiveness of deliverables and services.

theartofservice.com

CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

eGain Launches the Knowledge Hub™, Turbocharging Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

EGain Knowledge Hub™ fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context. eGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the availability of eGain Knowledge Hub™, the company’s next-gen knowledge management solution. Marketing Technology News: PFSweb Completes Sale...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Deloitte Highlights ‘Digital Pivots’ for Government IT Transformation

A Deloitte study shares “digital pivots,” or the array of assets and capabilities that government agencies can develop to further strengthen digital transformation considering how the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for organizations to become truly digital. In a Deloitte piece The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, the company said...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Lendlease signs Google Cloud to speed up digital transformation strategy

Lendlease has signed a global partnership with Google Cloud as part of the next stage of its digital transformation strategy. Under the agreement, Google Cloud will assist the multinational group with migrating its mission-critical enterprise workloads, including its CAD platforms, in-house "project excellence" platform Oli, and its Oracle-based e-finance system, which currently reside in eight on-premise data centres located across four continents, onto the cloud.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

The concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Post-COVID Digital Transformation of the Data Center

In the early days of the digital era, data centers were mysterious buildings shrouded in secrecy. They were huge, stark buildings billowing steam and looming in the distance. And the secrecy is understandable when you consider that for the enterprises using them, their IT operations within these buildings were the “crown jewels” supporting their businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Finaxct Cloud Core Now Being Used by Live Oak Bank

an established Core as a Service banking provider, reveals that Live Oak Bank, a small business bank, has converted its retail and commercial deposit accounts to the Finxact Core. The conversion serves as an inflection point for the sector with a $8 billion+ banking institution completely replacing its traditional...
ECONOMY
Technology
devops.com

3 Building Blocks for Enterprise Digital Transformation

DevOps has gone from a new idea to a buzzword in every boardroom over the last decade. With society increasing its reliance on digitization and pushing their preferences for speed and convenience, enterprises of all types have had to change their business culture to help their teams to work together with greater speed and autonomy.
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital Transformation Consultancy

ATS Global provides pharmaceutical companies a procedural, strategic method for digital transformation that enables you to fully realise your digital transformation ambitions, no matter your company’s size and scope. This consultancy service, named Digital Realized, is based on over 30 years of accumulated real-world knowledge and experience in performing digital...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

The Link Between Digital Transformation and Customer Experience

Companies have many reasons for prioritizing digital transformation initiatives. While operational efficiency and streamlining of processes are clear benefits, improving the customer experience is the most outward facing and even internally visible because of things like customer complaints, lackluster sales and customer attrition. Because of this, organizations need to ensure their digital transformation efforts put at least an equal focus on customer experience as any process or operational gains and improvements.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Times Union

WillowTree acquires Maark, an end-to-end digital transformation agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud

The acquisition bolsters WillowTree’s existing Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities and cements the firm’s position as the largest independent digital product consultancy. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and BOSTON (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. WillowTree, a market-leading digital product consultancy serving the world’s most admired brands, today announces the acquisition of Maark, a Boston Massachusetts-based...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Dawood Engineering Acquires Polish Building Information Modeling Company ArchiTube, Creates Clear Path for Digital Twin Technology Transformation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. U.S.-based Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology firm specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Managing your next digital transformation

John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist, Quest Software. By leveraging data intelligence, companies can enable data-focused executives to mitigate risk, unleash more value and drive growth. The market is aggressively embracing digital transformation to make faster, better-informed decisions to drive corporate strategy and help grow business, increase operational efficiency and profitability,...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Keys to the cloud: Unlocking digital transformation to enhance national security

According to recent research, federal spending on cloud computing is anticipated to grow from $6.8 billion in 2020 to nearly $7.8 billion in 2022. As this adoption accelerates, the information environment remains highly distributed and riddled with duplicative information, hindering decision makers with limited access to authoritative data, poor data integration across disparate systems, and low-quality data. This, paired with the “anything you can do, I can do better” mantra adopted by today’s nation-state threat actors, has left mission-critical information vulnerable to attack as it undergoes the great cloud migration.
TECHNOLOGY
healthleadersmedia.com

The Role of Digital Transformation in a Patient-Centered Experience

Despite all the harm it did, COVID-19 also pushed positive change in healthcare from a digital information perspective. This article was originally published September 9, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion. Digital transformation and patient experience have taken center stage in the present and future of healthcare. Telehealth, while not new,...
HEALTH
Beta News

Open source is fueling digital transformation

Developer demand for open source increased 73 percent over the last year and in 2021 developers around the world will download more than 2.2 trillion open source packages from the top four ecosystems. The latest Software Supply Chain Report from Sonatype shows a 20 percent increase in supply too, with...
TECHNOLOGY

