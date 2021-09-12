Digital Transformation 1 big thing: Ensure your consulting services include strategy, program management, application design, development, and change management.

When it comes to enterprise software, the question is not only which solution you choose, but also how you implement it. This point is underlined by the findings of new research about data management, published by the organizers of the FIMA conferences. When asked about criteria for assessing third-party data management solutions, respondents from the buy and sell side agreed the quality and availability of implementation specialists is the most important consideration (aside from the technology itself).

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO