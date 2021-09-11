CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cybersecurity Kanban

theartofservice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead Third Party Security Risk Management Programs by facilitating information gathering from Third Parties for cybersecurity due diligence; and performing the subsequent analysis of the materials to determine cybersecurity risk level. . Ensure the security and cybersecurity of sensitive or privileged data and information and of key assets. Leverage the...

theartofservice.com

Itproportal

Many cybersecurity training initiatives are falling short

Employee cybersecurity training, often described as the best way to protect an against cybersecurity threats, is falling short, a new report from enterprise IT management firm ManageEngine says. Despite most organizations organizing various cybersecurity training sessions for their employees, they still end up making the same mistakes and placing their...
infosecurity-magazine.com

NCCoE Releases Cybersecurity Guide for First Responders

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released the final version of a Cybersecurity Practice Guide for first responders. The NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide SP 1800-13, Mobile Application Single Sign-On: Improving Authentication for Public Safety First Responders (PSFRs) was developed...
CFO.com

Budgeting for Cybersecurity Requires a New Approach

When a country sends its army to war, it does so based on a plan to win, not on fitting a predetermined budget. But when it comes to the virtual cybersecurity battlefield, CFOs too often take the opposite approach, leaving their companies unnecessarily exposed. Their spending on cyber defense is shoehorned into a rigid budget plan rather than guided by a genuine assessment of security needs.
bleepingcomputer.com

This 5-course bundle is the ultimate cybersecurity survival pack

If you want to build a career in IT today, knowing the fundamentals of cybersecurity is pretty essential. Just as importantly, you need to be able to prove these skills to technical recruiters. That means picking a few key certifications. Featuring five full-length video courses, The Ultimate 2021 Cyber Security...
#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Kanban#Business Opportunities
apppicker.com

How to Implement and Run Cybersecurity for Your Business

Cybersecurity is one of the main ways that businesses can protect themselves from cyber attacks, and it is used to keep safe the data stored and processed on devices such as computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. We round up some of the most important cybersecurity strategies below, and how to...
infosecurity-magazine.com

Stress and Burnout Affecting Majority of Cybersecurity Professionals

Over half (51%) of cybersecurity professionals are kept up at night by the stress of the job and work challenges, according to CIISec’s 2020/21 State of the Profession report. The survey of 557 security professionals found that stress and burnout have become a major issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. This...
Lumia UK

Why diversity is important for a strong cybersecurity team

Medicine. Aeronautics. Academia. When you’re a cybersecurity professional, the colleague next to you could have started in one of these industries—or just about any other you can imagine. The backgrounds of cybersecurity professionals are more diverse than those of professionals in other industries. And because cybersecurity as an industry is so new, these professionals likely didn’t study security in school either. That includes LinkedIn’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Geoff Belknap, who graduated college with a business degree. I hosted Geoff on a recent episode of Security Unlocked with Bret Arsenault to talk about strategies for recruiting cybersecurity talent and for solving the cybersecurity skills gap.
techgig.com

Cybersecurity: Why it’s important to bridge the talent gap

Has been one of the prime concerns for enterprises for quite some time now. An Accenture report states that 68 percent of business leaders are bothered about the increasing security threats. The situation has worsened dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic. About 36 billion records were leaked through data breaches in the first half of last year, revealed a report by RiskBased.
Itproportal

Adopting a cost-benefit analysis approach to cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is a volatile, complex arena. The digital landscape has never been more hostile, and recent changes to the way we work have introduced risks that all organizations need to understand and deal with. The working world has evolved rapidly since March 2020, and technology has been instrumental in facilitating...
MySanAntonio

How CISOs are Building a Modern Cybersecurity Partnership

Cybercrime costs $2,900,000 each minute, and top corporations pay $25 per minute for cybersecurity breaches. If cybercrime were a country, it would be ranked the third-largest economy in the world — after the USA and China — with an expected total economic loss of $6 trillion USD globally by the end of 2021.
Zacks.com

4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy on Rising Ransomware Attacks

Cybersecurity is now a megatrend as an increasing number of companies are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud tech during the pandemic. The shift to e-commerce and remote working practices demands huge exposure to AI and cloud computing solutions but also pushes firms to consider cybersecurity risks. Government and...
MotorBiscuit

Why Cybersecurity Experts Are Worried About Driverless Cars

If you pay attention to the automotive industry or the cybersecurity world, you already know there are some pretty serious cybersecurity concerns regarding driverless cars. What do cybersecurity experts think about autonomous vehicles, and what threats surround them? As the automotive technology industry grows, so does the threat of attack. Learn what you can do to keep yourself and your vehicle as safe as possible.
techgig.com

5 Hobbies of successful cybersecurity professionals

One of the most common questions asked by the hiring managers to the professionals in a job interview is about their hobbies. People love talking about what they do while working but what they do in their free time holds equal importance in the eyes of hiring managers. It showcases a healthy work-life balance that is well-aligned with the interest of cybersecurity professionals.
Government Technology

New Report Outlines Concrete Steps to Diversify Cybersecurity

The U.S. faces a massive demand for cybersecurity professionals, yet organizations continue overlooking talented candidates who could help meet that demand and advance the field, said speakers during a report launch event held by the Aspen Institute last week. Traditional hiring practices often home in on white, male recruits with...
makeuseof.com

How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Cybersecurity

When it comes to technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic. As more designers and programmers integrate AI into their online platforms, it's clear that AIs are more than just science fiction. In fact, using artificial intelligence is well on its way to becoming a standard practice. One of...
CIO

Boosting Security with Robotic Process Automation

Automating manual processes with software robots can improve company productivity, reduce errors, boost revenues, and deliver a wide range of additional benefits. One of the most compelling and important applications of robotic process automation (RPA), however, is within the realm of cybersecurity. It’s no secret that cyber threats have grown...
naval-technology.com

SAES Signs a Collaboration Agreement with the University of Murcia on Cybersecurity

The collaboration agreement has been signed this morning by the Hon Rector of the University of Murcia (UMU), José Luján, and the President of SAES, Joaquín López. This agreement, valid for the next two years, aims to develop several cybersecurity activities of common interest including training, research, innovation and promotion of technical knowledge.
tcbmag.com

U of M Looks to Tackle Medical Device Cybersecurity

With funding from five health care giants, the University of Minnesota is formally launching a new center devoted to cybersecurity for medical devices. In a press release issued Wednesday, U officials said the move comes “in response to a request from members of the medical device manufacturing industry.”. “Enhancing the...
InformationWeek

Bringing DevOps Speed, Efficiencies and Benefits to Cybersecurity

My biggest take-away from over two decades in cybersecurity? The most elegant solution are ones that are simple to implement, have an element of automation and are easily incorporated into existing activities seamlessly. With digital innovation leading to accelerated and automated DevOps, one of the most important things we can do to reduce risk in the enterprise is to begin to incorporate cybersecurity into enterprise CI/CD pipelines. Now, as breach attack simulation and automated purple teaming becomes strategic to reducing risk and optimizing security controls in a continuous security validation fashion, these offensive testing techniques can be incorporated as well. For cybersecurity managers and business leaders, adoption of these solutions means they know what portions of their cybersecurity investment to keep and what to get rid of. Their spend is optimized. They can effectively measure, explain, and reduce cybersecurity risk. For cybersecurity practicians, when done right, these solutions allow you to optimize your security controls, your incident response processes, and train your personnel.
