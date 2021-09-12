Where I was on 9/11

If you were alive during 9/11 and old enough to remember it, I’d be interested to hear exactly what you do remember about it. More on that in a minute. As I told you last week, I was at the beach with my family on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time we had three children under the age of 6, so we went to the beach in the early fall when everybody else was in school. Sometimes the dog flies could be a problem, but that year they weren’t swarming and biting.

