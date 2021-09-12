CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where I was on 9/11

By Jeff Landfield
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember it like it was yesterday. It was like any other nice fall day in New Mexico. I woke up early to get ready for school. I was a junior at Rio Rancho High School – the same school that was later used to film scenes from the classroom of the fictitious teacher Walter White from Breaking Bad. As I was leaving my house my mom said a plane had flown into the World Trade Center in New York City. The news was on at our house and I glanced at some footage before I left for school. I remember thinking it was some kind of accident with a small plane.

