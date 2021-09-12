CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Weird After Party w/ BEHROUZ & Friends

SFStation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio + Konnekted welcome back the mastermind behind the Do Not Not Sit On The Furniture brand, Behrouz, to the club for a Special How Weird Street After Party on Sunday, September 12th. Very few artists need a proper introduction as their name alone speaks for itself and connotes veteran...

www.sfstation.com

skiddle.com

Festival After Party

Tropical Disco are setting the tone downstairs and Juicebox will be smashing it upstairs on Friday 3rd September at Kanteena, Lancaster. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Super Furry Animals celebrating ‘Rings Around the World’ w/ livestream & eco-friendly NFT

Super Furry Animals release the 20th anniversary edition of their fantastic fifth album, Rings Around the World, on Friday (order it here) and to celebrate they've got a few things planned. First, today at 3 PM Eastern they're hosting a livestream event on SFA's YouTube channel. Due to the pandemic but fitting the album's shrinking-globe theme, SFA's members be checking in remotely from various locations around the world. The livestream will feature a making-of documentary, the premiere of the "Receptacle for the Respectable" video with commentary by the band's graphic artist and designer Pete Fowler, and a Rings Around the World TV special by the Welsh Music Podcast. You can watch that below.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

The Party Announces 30th Anniversary Reunion Show and After Party

Great news for all the 90s Mickey Mouse Club fans out there – 90s pop band The Party recently announced they are returning to the stage for their 30th Anniversary Reunion Concert on Saturday, Sept. 11th at the House of Blues in Orlando, FL. The Party’s original band members Albert...
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

15 Halloween Songs For Your Party Playlist That'll Spook Your Friends

There’s only one thing that’s harder than picking your Halloween costume: Choosing which of your favorite songs to add to your Halloween playlist. From classics like “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” to more modern hits like “Disturbia” and “She Wolf,” there’s an endless amount of spooky tunes that will give any party those haunted vibes necessary for the All Hallows Eve season. If you’re hosting a Halloween bash and are determined to make the perfect mix, get ready to cross this task off your to-do list. I’ve rounded up 15 Halloween songs for your playlist that will keep all your guests entertained through the night.
MUSIC
#After Party#Playa
SFStation.com

Blank Cassette Vol. 12 Ft. La Doña

-- La Doña is a name that denotes authority and mastery, traits that Cecilia Peña-Govea embodies after years of providing celebratory soundtracks for countless community celebrations. Growing up playing trumpet and singing alongside her sister in the San Francisco band run by their parents, La Familia Peña-Govea, she learned a vast, crowd-pleasing repertoire of tunes from an array of Mexican and Caribbean styles and traditions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomedybureau.com

An Evening w/ Hampton Yount & Friends! (in LA)

Hampton Yount (Mystery Science Theater 3000) invites his funniest friends for a night of stand up, songs, and surprises!. *PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION IS REQUIRED UPON ENTRY. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.*
SCIENCE
SFStation.com

A-Trak - Poolside Day Party

Proof of FULL vaccination or a negative covid test within 72 hours of event is required for entry. 21+ VALID ID REQUIRED. At a time when the DJ sits firmly at the center of popular culture, A-Trak stands out as MVP, a passionate leader who holds together all facets of the craft. Very few share his mastery of turntablism while also sitting at the forefront of musical innovation, looking keenly to the future with history tucked in his back pocket. A true connector, the DJ (born Alain Macklovitch) hops effortlessly from colossal festival stages to sold-out concert venues and sweaty underground clubs, building links between hip hop and electronic music while watching genre barriers crumble. After spending years as Kanye West's tour DJ and consigliere, he founded the celebrated record label Fool's Gold in 2007 and developed the careers of artists such as Kid Cudi, Danny Brown and Flosstradamus. With its string of releases and events, Fool's Gold broke down bygone rules of the record industry, paving the way for a new wave of independents and helping North American fall in love with festival culture. As a Grammy-nominated producer, A-Trak's seminal mix of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Heads Will Roll" marked an entire generation's introduction to dance music. Duck Sauce, his irreverent supergroup with Armand Van Helden, flipped the bird to chart-topping formulas and reached #1 in 12 countries with the ubiquitous "Barbra Streisand", electronic music's first true viral music video. He is just as comfortable churning out soulful house jams with Jamie Lidell ("We All Fall Down") or Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt ("Push") as he is crafting rap bangers with Quavo & Lil Yachty ("Believe") or Cam'ron ("Dipsh*ts/Federal Reserve"). The common thread is an inherent funkiness, as well as a consistent sense of tasteful branding and design. That might explain the 3 VMA nominations that he picked up along the way. Not bad for a kid from Montreal, Canada who was once known as a 90's turntable prodigy. As a teenager, he won every DJ battle known to man, starting with the 1997 DMC World Championships and holding a record-breaking 5 titles by the time he was 18. Meanwhile, as his older brother Dave morphed into the lead-singing lothario in the acclaimed electro-pop sensation Chromeo, Alain grew from a nerdy teen who created an elaborate scratch notation system to a bona fide style icon and one of the most recognizable figures in the DJ scene. He has appeared in TV campaigns for Adidas, Grey Goose, Mountain Dew and Cadillac and graced the covers of Billboard and Complex. In a lot of ways, A-Trak created the image of the modern multi-tasking DJ - equal parts maestro and entrepreneur. Now based between New York and Los Angeles, Alain's interest in the lifestyle of his generation has certainly made its mark. As one of the first blogging DJs, he was also a long-time contributor to the Huffington Post and ran his own travel website for five years (Infinite Legroom). Through Fool's Gold, he cemented his reputation as a cultural curator: he personally books the label's legendary events - most notably the Day Off series - which are like a knighting ceremony for new talent. Artists like A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Action Bronson and Flatbush Zombies all got huge early exposure on his stages. FG also has its own clothing line and a beautiful Brooklyn storefront which doubles as an art gallery. A-Trak's latest endeavor ties the loop around the twenty-plus years of his career: Goldie Awards, a new championship for DJs and producers, one that reflects the evolution of the craft. The battling scene was Trizzy's stomping ground in his early years, and the task of updating it for the current musical landscape is one that only he can achieve. It is the accumulation of all these projects that defines who A-Trak is: someone who cares as deeply about #RealDJing and the lifestyle of his Fool's Gold audience, as he does about redefining the very role of the DJ and of independent companies.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Outside Lands 2021 Festival Preview: 13 Must-See Music Performers

As our summer season peaks, the build-up for this year’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival continues to grow; particularly with the event having been rescheduled (twice), and for the first time ever, it happens on a Halloween weekend. We’re eagerly waiting for the food, beer, wine, cheese, weed, vendor,...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SFStation.com

Old First Concerts

Like many local arts organizations, the California Symphony returns to live, in-person performances this month with an almost audible sigh of relief. The 2021-22 season under Music Director Donato Cabrera includes a full roster of familiar and new music, including the postponed world premiere of former composer-in-residence Katherine Balch's oratorio "Illuminate," due in March.
MUSIC
WBKR

BOY BANDS & BEER! How to Snag Your Tickets for the Official ATCK After Party

This Friday is the season finale of Friday After 5 and it's going to be one of the most exciting nights of the season. The All the Cool Kids Concert (ATCK) promises to close out the 25th Anniversary Season with a bang. ATCK features AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, and Chris Blue, the champion from Season 12 of NBC's The Voice.
OWENSBORO, KY
NYLON

How to Party, According To the Delevingne Sisters

George Clooney has Casamigos, Kendall Jenner has 818, and now the Delevingne sisters have Della Vite. On Wednesday, Cara, Poppy, and Chloe Delevingne brought their contribution to the alcohol industry stateside with the U.S. launch of Della Vite Prosecco. Available in two varieties, the Italian bubbly is vegan and sustainably-made — and now conveniently for sale online on Reserve Bar. “In our past lives, we were definitely Italian,” Poppy said in a release announcing the brand’s expansion. “We love Italian culture, food, tradition, and history, and we wanted to create something to highlight that love. We’ve talked about starting a business together for years, but it had to be something we could all really get behind and that was meaningful to each of us in some way. Prosecco has always been our sisterly ritual, wherever we are in our lives, and countless memories were made over cold glasses of Prosecco. It was the obvious choice and a natural fit.”
DRINKS
skiddle.com

All My Friends /w Pangölin, Calzone & Liam Oliver

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) Big summer, big fun, beers, & dancing. AMF is going in for our first night with 5 hours of tops off, no-nonsense dance music. It's been too long fam. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the...
ENTERTAINMENT
djmag.com

London party Boxed announces final party and compilation after eight years

London-based grime party Boxed is coming to an end after eight years of events and releases. A party at London's Corsica Studios this Friday, 17th September will be the final event from the group, which originally launched with Slackk, Logos, Mr. Mitch and Oil Gang at the helm in 2013. Their final party will see them welcome their "wish list of London talent" to Corsica Studios, with sets on the night from Grandmixxer, Slimzee & Boylan, and Mak10.
MUSIC
rvamag.com

The Hustle Season Podcast: Ep. 201 Crocodile Rock Room

RVA Magazine is proud to showcase The Hustle Season Podcast every weekend. Produced in Richmond, VA; homegrown musicians Kelli Strawbridge, Reggie Pace & James Seretis (podcast engineer/co-host) bring their irreverent, outspoken and at times thoughtful opinions to the masses. Focusing on music, pop culture both locally, nationally, sometimes otherworldly – join in as the guys try to figure out what’s going on this week.
RICHMOND, VA
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES

