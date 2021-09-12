The San Francisco Giant Race 2021
We. Are. Back! On Sunday, September 12th we will return to live racing at Oracle Park, home of your San Francisco Giants. Join us as we celebrate our return "Home" with our new fun-filled limited-capacity 5K race, featuring a reimagined course that will incorporate the ballpark, Embarcadero and an exciting finish on The Field! Complete with new Giants-themed runner activations and photo opportunities, Giants-celebrity course integration and elite partner giveaways, this authentically Orange & Black experience will be one you won't want to miss. It will be the most FUN you've had running all year!www.sfstation.com
Comments / 0