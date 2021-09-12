CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

The San Francisco Giant Race 2021

SFStation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe. Are. Back! On Sunday, September 12th we will return to live racing at Oracle Park, home of your San Francisco Giants. Join us as we celebrate our return "Home" with our new fun-filled limited-capacity 5K race, featuring a reimagined course that will incorporate the ballpark, Embarcadero and an exciting finish on The Field! Complete with new Giants-themed runner activations and photo opportunities, Giants-celebrity course integration and elite partner giveaways, this authentically Orange & Black experience will be one you won't want to miss. It will be the most FUN you've had running all year!

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#San Francisco Giants#Oracle Park#Orange Black
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy