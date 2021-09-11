CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-36,437-DE Estate of Virgilio Arellano Mendez, deceased Date of birth: 10/16/1959 TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Virgilio Arellano Mendez, died May 10, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Doris Winslow, personal representative, or to both the probate court at Grand Traverse County Probate Court, 280 Washington St., Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 September 9, 2021 Wilson D. Brott P51446Doris Winslow P.O. Box 41551800 Kymbra Lane Traverse City, MI 49685-4155Traverse City, MI 49685 231-633-7446 September 11, 2021-1T573809.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
State
Michigan State
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#P O Box
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy