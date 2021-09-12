Sterling Fire outdated equipment donated to help rescue workers in Guatemala
STERLING - The Sterling Fire Department – in conjunction with AMEDICAusa – recently donated outdated and retired firefighting and EMS gear to firefighters in Guatemala. Firefighter/Paramedic Jim Emerton took the lead on this project and has been working closely with representatives from AMEDICAusa to determine their needs. The equipment - including 35 sets of firefighter turnout gear, helmets, AEDs, battery backup units and water valves - will be delivered to Guatemala by AMEDICAusa.www.telegram.com
Comments / 0