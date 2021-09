There has been a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding the Galaxy S21 FE series. The device is also highly anticipated even though Samsung is yet to disclose when it will be launched. There are rumors that the device will go official in October. Apparently, the rumors may be true after all. The Galaxy S21 FE’s quick start guide has just leaked from a US carrier Cricket Wireless. The carrier is an AT&T-owned prepaid carrier that offers affordable phone plans that aren’t tied to annual contracts.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO