Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky reaches for a golf analogy to describe the challenge facing Josh Allen in 2021. “Golf is one of my favorite games, and the hardest thing to do in golf is follow a birdie with a birdie,” said Orlovsky, an ESPN analyst. “I want Josh Allen to follow a birdie with a birdie. That’s my realistic expectation. I want to see him have another dominant season. I want to see him have another MVP-worthy campaign. They kept their offensive coordinator, their offensive line and their skill position guys. So that should be something that I don’t even think is unrealistic. I believe that’s fair to expect.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO