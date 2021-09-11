20 Years Later, Reflections on 9/11

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, when following the hijacking of four planes, 2,977 people were killed, including over 400 first responders. On September 11, 2001, classes on SF State’s campus were cancelled but resumed the next day, as did all universities within the California State University system. The following day, SF State’s then-President Robert A. Corrigan addressed a gathering of a couple hundred people on campus. Though it’s been 20 years, for much of SF State’s community the date remains markedly in people’s memory.