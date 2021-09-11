CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

20 Years Later, Reflections on 9/11

By Eve DeBord
goldengatexpress.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday marks the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, when following the hijacking of four planes, 2,977 people were killed, including over 400 first responders. On September 11, 2001, classes on SF State’s campus were cancelled but resumed the next day, as did all universities within the California State University system. The following day, SF State’s then-President Robert A. Corrigan addressed a gathering of a couple hundred people on campus. Though it’s been 20 years, for much of SF State’s community the date remains markedly in people’s memory.

goldengatexpress.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy