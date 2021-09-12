CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates resumes services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates has restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will resume flights to St Petersburg in Russia from October 8, 2021. On Saturday September 11, Emirates started operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

www.businesstraveller.com

