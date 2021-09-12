Week in Review
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two fall flights planned for Oct. 6 and Oct. 27, citing COVID concerns. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. HFNEI President Dennis Covert said, “It is disheartening that we’ve had to delay our flights for two full years. However, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the No. 1 priority for Honor Flight. Until the pandemic declines, it is simply not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor.”www.kpcnews.com
Comments / 0