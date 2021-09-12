CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

#16 Water Polo Edged by #14 Cal Baptist, 13-12

fordhamsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton N.J. – (September 11, 2021) – Day one of the Princeton Invitational had plenty of marquee water polo match-ups, one of which featured the #16 Fordham Rams against the #14 Cal Baptist Lancers. The duel proved to be good one with the Lancers sneaking away with a 13-12 decision.

fordhamsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Online Rocket

Men’s soccer scores 1-0 victory

Rock men’s soccer took on Daemen College on Saturday in their final out of conference game played at home. Coming into the game The Rock held a record of 1-0-2(0-0) and was looking to earn their first home victory of the season. Daemen came in with a record of 1-1-0(0-0) and early on The Rock looked to put the game away.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Bearcats sports roundup: Golf, water polo

–This week in girls’ golf Paso Robles High School competed against SLO High. SLO hosted the Bearcats at Dairy Creek on Monday afternoon. The Tigers earned a win shooting a 221. The Bearcats posted a season low team score of 250 led by Kaci Wagner who shot a personal best 44. On Wednesday afternoon PRHS hosted SLO at The Paso Robles Golf Club. The Tigers posted a winning score of 244. The Bearcats posted a 258 led by Ceci Martinez with a season best 47.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The 562

Season Preview: Jordan Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Jordan is also trying to revamp its program under former Lakewood coach Phil Geiger after the Panthers missed the spring season. Geiger came to Jordan to operate the pool and...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Tournament Starts Tomorrow

Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo is hosting the Long Beach Invitational tournament again this weekend with Moore League counterparts Wilson and Millikan also in the mix of 24 teams. Poly, Cabrillo, Jordan and the Belmont Plaza Pool will be hosting games today and tomorrow. The semifinals and finals are...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Brooklyn#Fordham Rams#Princeton N J#Cal Baptist Lancers
mountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Water Polo Begins 2021 Campaign with Navy Invite

EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 3, 2021) – Mount St. Mary's men's water polo opens the 2021 season – its first full campaign of competition – with four games at the Navy Invitational. As the team transitions to the Division I-centric Mid-Atlantic Water Polo East, they will challenge a wide range of new foes, including three this weekend.
SWIMMING & SURFING
icgaels.com

Iona Men's Water Polo Splits Second Day At Navy Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD – After this morning's 16-4 loss to Navy, the Iona men's water polo team picked up its first season win here this afternoon with a one-goal 12-11 victory over Mount Saint Mary's University in the 2021 Navy Open hosted by the United States Naval Academy. GAME ONE SUMMARY...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Stanford Daily

Men’s water polo to open season at Pacific Invite

The No. 4 Cardinal (0-0, 0-0 MSPF) are set to kick off their season this Saturday with the Pacific Invite at No. 7 Pacific in Stockton. Stanford will face No. 12 San José State at 1 p.m. PT followed by the home team at 4 p.m. PT. The double header...
STANFORD, CA
chatsports.com

Candyce Schroeder Named IU Water Polo Assistant Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University water polo has added former team standout Candyce Schroeder as an assistant coach. Schroeder returns to Bloomington after four combined years of coaching experience at California State University Northridge (CSUN) and Durham University in the United Kingdom. "I want to thank Coach Dodson for this...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Mount Water Polo Edged In One Goal Games On Ultimate Navy Day

EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 5, 2021) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo team battled in a pair of fierce competitions with Salem and Iona Sunday. In the end, the Tigers and Geals took the contests, defeating the Mount by one goal each. Jason O’Donnell continued his strong start, contributing...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Manteca Bulletin

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MITCHELL VAN ZWALUWENBURG, Sierra water polo

A relative newcomer to the sport, Van Zwaluwenburg has stepped into the role previously manned by his older brother, Zachary. Mitchell, a 6-foot- 1 junior hole set, starred in the Timberwolves’ thrilling 13-12 double overtime win at West last Wednesday, Sept. 1. It was the season opener for Sierra, which only had three games last spring in a pandemic-shortened campaign.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Valley News

CIF Southern Section boys water polo watch list released

With an almost two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, boys’ water polo players are eager to see if they will sink or swim in the standings as their fall season gets underway. Top programs like Chaparral and Temecula Valley, out of the Southwestern League, look to be contenders again this year, as well as Murrieta Mesa. As the new school year sets in, many local teams are going to have to embrace the challenges ahead with playing through the unknown circumstances surrounding the current landscape provided by the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, with the recent release of the 2021-2022 CIF Southern Section Watch List, as selected by the CIF-SS Boys’ Water Polo Advisory Committee, the excitement in the valley is surely mounting. Heritage High School also looks to match their.
MURRIETA, CA
swimswam.com

No. 2 USC Men’s Water Polo Opens 2021 With Victorious Doubleheader

Trojans beat West Valley 27-9 in exhibition action and La Verne 28-5 in first official game of the season. Archive photo via USC Athletics. The No. 2 USC men’s water polo team got out of the gates of this 2021 season with a pair of high-powered efforts at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The doubleheader began with a morning matchup against West Valley College, where 12 Trojans scored to build out a 27-9 win over the Vikings in an exhibition contest. USC’s first official action of the year followed soon after, with the Trojans topping La Verne 28-5 behind an onslaught of 14 different Trojan scorers to get USC a 1-0 start to the season.
SWIMMING & SURFING
chatsports.com

Northern Colorado beats Houston Baptist 45-13

HOUSTON (AP) — Gene Sledge Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, Conor Martin passed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Northern Colorado rolled to a 45-13 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night. Sledge's TD runs of 11 and 4 yards staked the Bears (1-1)...
COLORADO STATE
thesungazette.com

Strathmore boys water polo rallies to defeat Monache for fourth straight win

STRATHMORE – One of the most exciting games to experience is when a team completes a come from behind victory. The energy and elation can be felt from both sidelines, while fans eagerly sit on the edge of their seats awaiting the outcome. That was the scene at Strathmore’s pool last Tuesday against the Monache Marauders as the Spartans trailed for the entire match until scoring three goals in the waning moments to pull out their fourth straight win.
STRATHMORE, CA
calbears.com

Cal Edges UNLV, 4-3, In Goalfest At Edwards

BERKELEY – Shoei Honda settled a back-and-forth affair when he scored in the 84th minute to give the Cal men's soccer team a 4-3 victory over UNLV on Sunday at Edwards Stadium. Jack Singer also netted two goals and Evan Davila scored one for the Golden Bears, who improved their record to 2-1-1. UNLV's record is now 2-2-0. "It was one of those games where you had to keep pressing and keep believing that you could turn the tide your way," Cal head coachKevin Grimes said. "UNLV is obviously an outstanding team, so we had to bring everything we had and more today to get the victory. It was an amazing finish for us for certain and great for our team mentality moving forward."
BERKELEY, CA
Stanford Daily

Jurasius leads men’s water polo to two victories

No. 4 Stanford has something to prove after losing in last year’s NCAA semifinals — and they began this season with vengeance at the Pacific Invite. The Cardinal (2-0, 0-0 MPSF) began the day against No. 12 San Jose State (0-2, 0-1 WCC) at 1 p.m. PT, before facing the home team, No. 7 Pacific (1-1, 1-0 WCC), at 4 p.m. PT. Stanford dominated the first game, winning 16-7. Although the Tigers proved to be a harder opponent in game two, the Cardinal were victorious again, winning in overtime, 15-12.
STANFORD, CA
chatsports.com

No. 10 Men’s Water Polo Seeks Return to Glory

Pepperdine Waves, Return To Glory, Chris Tierney, University of California, Berkeley, UCLA Bruins, COVID-19 Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo’s bench watches the action during their season-opening match Sept. 4 against Cal Baptist. The Waves defeated the Lancers and won three of four games in their opening weekend at the Triton Invitational. Photos Courtesy of Sam Janicki.
SWIMMING & SURFING
vcweplayhard.com

Megan Findlay, Women's Water Polo, Week of Aug. 30

With their return to the pool for the first time in 22 months, the Ventura College women's water polo team swept a pair of games at the Saddleback Mini in Mission Viejo on Friday. Freshman Megan Findlay led the effort, winning seven of seven sprints and scoring seven goals in the two Pirate victories. The Ventura High School product also had five assists and a drawn exclusion as VC defeated Saddleback and Palomar in decisive fashion to open the year. For her efforts, Megan is our first VC Pirate Student Athlete of the Week for 2021-22 presented by M&M Sports.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy