Politics

Letter: Editors purport to know motives of Virginians in 1890

By Editor
The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Regarding one of the two Sept. 9 editorials, is it more embarrassing for a state to have had a statue of Robert E. Lee standing in its capital city for 131 years, or to have continuously sent Sen. Ted Kennedy to the U.S. Senate for seemingly the same length of time?

In his Sept 10 op-ed, “Lee’s statue is gone. It’s time to dismantle the myth, too.” Eugene Robinson, not content with removal of the Robert E. Lee monument, wished to demolish Lee’s reputation as a good person. The charges he made are distortions, but one charge, that Lee was dishonorable because he was a traitor, was particularly obtuse. Lee’s defense was that his first loyalty was to his home state, Virginia, and when Virginia seceded, his duty was to follow her. This defense, never tested in court, was plausible. Lee was not tried for treason, probably in part because the federal authorities doubted he could be convicted. Subsequent generations did not regard Lee as a traitor, because he acted on the basis of principle and against his personal interests. If Lee was a traitor, what of George Washington, an officer in the king’s army? Was Toussaint L’Ouverture also a traitor? What of William (“Braveheart”) Wallace, the leaders of the Easter Rising in Ireland, and the German officers who attempted to assassinate Hitler, all of whom were executed as traitors?
