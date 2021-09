Just a couple of years ago, I felt confident picking against Timberlane nearly every week. The Owls were in Division 1 then, and struggled with talent and depth. My, how things have changed. Timberlane is in Division 2 now and, with a strong junior class that was dominant in youth football years ago with the likes of Dan Post and Dom Coppeta, has more talent and depth than it’s had in years. and it’s showed in the first two games as the Owls have outscored their two opponents 84-0.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO