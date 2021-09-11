VC Makes Big Plays in 49-21 Win Over Mesa

The big play led the Pirate football team to a big victory Saturday in their 2021 home opener at the VC Sportsplex. Third-ranked Ventura scored five touchdowns on plays 20 yards or longer in their 49-21 defeat of No. 16 San Diego Mesa, while the sixth score was on a leaping catch in the back of the end zone and the seventh came one play following an interception. VC quarterback Jordan Pachot was an efficient 14-23 for 239 yards and four touchdowns and Terell Vaughn found paydirt three times, including on a 91-yard punt return.