Bulldogs rout Chargers in 2021 home opener

SEWARD, Neb. – While kicking off the 2021 home slate, the Concordia University Football team treated fans to big offensive plays, five forced turnovers and a defensive touchdown on a bounce-back Saturday (Sept. 11). The complete reversal from last week saw the Bulldogs bully Briar Cliff, 61-21, on a sultry Seward afternoon. Concordia racked up 520 total yards in a game that had a little bit of everything, including a combined seven turnovers, a kickoff return for a touchdown and four touchdown tosses from a backup quarterback.