Seward, NE

Martinez, Lewis spur comeback win at Southwestern

cune.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD, Kan. – It took a while for something to materialize on the offensive attack, but the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team got just enough on Saturday (Sept. 11) to emerge with a win at Southwestern College. Mikeila Martinez and Anisa Lewis were responsible for the goal scoring as the Bulldogs defeated the Moundbuilders, 2-1, in Winfield, Kan. Concordia came out on top despite posting roughly half the shots of its opponent.

www.cune.edu

