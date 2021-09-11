Martinez, Lewis spur comeback win at Southwestern

WINFIELD, Kan. – It took a while for something to materialize on the offensive attack, but the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team got just enough on Saturday (Sept. 11) to emerge with a win at Southwestern College. Mikeila Martinez and Anisa Lewis were responsible for the goal scoring as the Bulldogs defeated the Moundbuilders, 2-1, in Winfield, Kan. Concordia came out on top despite posting roughly half the shots of its opponent.